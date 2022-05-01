'If I was lost, she would give me some food for thought. If I needed a hug, she would always provide'
Their mentors helped steer them in the right direction throughout their pre-college years. And the CU 1-to-1 Mentoring Scholarship Foundation took it from there, providing thousands upon thousands in funding to help pave their way to college.
With CU 1-to-1 Mentoring set to celebrate 25 years of a program that’s produced countless success stories, we caught up with seven mentees and asked: What’s the biggest obstacle you overcame to get to where you are now?
MOASO ‘DJOGI’ BUMBA
High school: Urbana
College: Graduated from Carthage College
Mentor: Cordell Brown
Current occupation: Business systems lead at Snap-on, Inc., and director of operational development at New Rivers Church.
Future plans: Earn a doctorate in technology management from Indiana State. 'I would like to continue to focus on corporate operations development.'
What’s the biggest obstacle you overcame to get to where you are now? “The biggest obstacle I’ve had to overcome was immigrating. In 2000-01, our family of four was split as my father, 3-year-old sister and myself, 4 at the time, departed from the Democratic Republic of Congo as refugees — escaping civil war in which my late grandfather had been a lead general in Mobutu’s army.
“It wasn’t until a year-and-a-half later that my mother was able to obtain a visa that would allow her to be reunited with her husband and kids in Champaign.
“Language barriers, culture fit and lack of resource knowledge are among the hurdles that I vividly recall facing as young immigrants. And although my parents modeled resilience through their faith and hard work, through their actions — what I now realize were the pillars of our home foundation — I often felt we were resourcefully left far behind those who were native.
“When I met my mentor, Cordell Brown, in seventh grade, I developed a relationship with someone who cared to make time for me and also enlightened my perspective on what could be.
“He introduced the idea of college and college sports. He mapped out what it could look like. When he saw it gauge my interest, he motivated me to chase it and supported me as I did so.
“I went on to play football at Carthage College, and he was a big part in helping mold my dream and also bringing it to fruition. I am grateful to Cordell, CU 1-to-1 and the Mentoring Scholarship Foundation for investing in me. I look to be a part in sharing the impact for the next mentee.”
GRACE SHIRLEY
High school: Champaign Central
College: Parkland
Mentor: Nancy Widick
Future plans: "I hope to work with young children in an early childhood or day-care setting. Ideally, I would like to work in an environment where children with disabilities are included and supported alongside their non-disabled peers.”
For the moment, she’s looking for employment as a teacher’s aide or preschool co-teacher but hasn’t ruled out a return to school at some point to pursue her bachelor’s in special education.
What’s the biggest obstacle you overcame to get to where you are now? “The biggest obstacle I have overcome to get where I am today was learning to ignore the naysayers and those who were convinced that my disability would prevent me from being successful.
“Being involved in the CU 1-to-1 Mentoring Program throughout high school helped me see the positive in otherwise difficult situations.
“My mentor was always there to share in my successes, but more importantly, to support me as I faced frustration; always reminding me that I can only control my actions and attitude and that I will never really lose if I do what is right.
“I am especially fortunate that our friendship and her mentoring and great advice did not end in high school. Still today, Nancy (Widick) is one of my biggest supporters and never lets me forget that I can accomplish anything I set my mind to.
“She is always there to encourage and cheer me on. With her support — and that of a few other key people in my life — I graduated from Parkland with an AA in early childhood education … with high honors.”
SIENNA STOLTE
High school: Champaign Central
Colleges: Parkland, University of Texas at Austin
Mentor: Mary Gabb
Future plans: Become a sustainable textile and accessory designer.
What’s the biggest obstacle you overcame to get to where you are now? ““I was introduced to Mary after I created a violent reputation for myself in elementary school. She set me straight.
“Mary has been with me through so many life changes — from deaths in the family, to transitioning from elementary to middle to high school.
“If I was lost, she would give me some food for thought. If I needed a hug, she would always provide.
“When Mary would meet me for lunch, she inadvertently helped me slow down and remember to live within the moment, whether that be playing a board game or simply chatting. She made me feel safe and never judged me, even when I felt the whole world was against me.
“Mary helped me focus my energy on meaningful, helpful and educational activities and helped me become the person I am today.”
ASHANTI THOMAS
High school: Urbana
College: Eastern Illinois
Mentor: Julie Shirley
Future plans: Become a photojournalist.
What’s the biggest obstacle you overcame to get to where you are now? “I think the biggest obstacle I faced was being confident in what I want to do.
“In high school, I mentioned wanting to take photography more seriously and possibly be a photojournalist and my mentor helped me start planning that out, as well as greatly supporting me in decisions that will impact my future.
“That made me feel more confident about my goals because someone was helping me with that and was believing in me.”
BRIAN OVIEDO
High school: Champaign Central
College: University of Illinois
Mentor: Ryan Perry
Future plans: "I hope to receive a return offer to work for Google within marketing or people operations."
What’s the biggest obstacle you overcame to get to where you are now? “My biggest obstacle was growing my professional network to get the guidance and preparation I needed to land job offers.
“In high school, I struggled advocating for myself and seeking guidance from others. Ryan Perry, my mentor, taught me that there is always someone who knows something we don’t, so let’s find someone who can help.
“This taught me to seek mentorship to accelerate my professional and social development.
“After building a network of professionals in several industries, I was able to land one of the most prestigious internships in the world, the Google BOLD Internship in the HQ office, in the San Francisco Bay Area.
“This could not have been possible without the monetary support from the CU 1-to-1 Mentorship Scholarship Foundation. The monetary support allowed me to get involved in extracurricular activities to give back to the community while building an impact-driven resume.
“As I stepped into leadership positions — president of the Association of Latino Professionals For America in 2020, and now chairman of the Council of Presidents — I was able to fully commit my time to developing the organizations into thriving and inclusive communities.”
GODELIEVE TSHIMANGA
High school: Champaign Central
College: Parkland
Mentor: Sara Easter
Future plans: "I plan to teach in secondary education when I graduate, and later on curricular or administrative work."
What’s the biggest obstacle you overcame to get to where you are now? “The biggest obstacle I’ve overcome to get to where I am now was understanding that I’m not on a timed clock, and I don’t have to rush things.
“I found myself moving too fast, and not taking the time to understand other possibilities. I always had my mindset on media majors, because that’s what I thought I always wanted to do. So I never explored other aspects of interest.
“I got a position as a youth development specialist and this by far is still one of my favorite jobs. Working with the kids, and thinking about the impact a teacher made on me, helped me find another passion in education.
“I knew I wanted to make an impact on another person’s life and I realized the education system is one way I could. I changed my major and reset my focus and although I was happy, I felt like I set myself back.
“Going through school, taking these different classes and finding myself was only a part of a bigger plan. It taught me how to slow down.
“I learned I’ll never run out of time and to take things slow. Focus on what’s in front of me and worry less about what’s ahead.”
WESLEY JONES
High school: Urbana
College: Elmhurst University
Mentor: Ben Newell
Future plans: Become an environmental biologist.
What’s the biggest obstacle you overcame to get to where you are now? “I’d say that one of the biggest challenges I’ve had to overcome is controlling my behavior. I’m a perfectionist with a short temper; if something doesn’t go my way, my first response is to get frustrated and upset.
“As I’ve grown and matured a bit, this has been slightly less of a problem in my early adult years. But at Leal Elementary, the principal’s office was my second home.
“Eventually, I came to the conclusion that my behavior was not getting me anywhere, and that the severity of punishments would worsen as I got older, too. To better myself, I turned to the adults in my life.
“Luckily, my family includes many successful individuals who are very supportive of me, and my mentor was always with me throughout my primary schooling.
“The two main traits I noticed in most successful people are patience and not blowing things out of proportion. Whenever I come across something that triggers negative emotions, I remember these two things and it almost always leads me to responding in a well-mannered sense that doesn’t compromise my emotions.
“People remember how you treat them, and so it is important to be patient and polite, because those are what will grant opportunities in life.”
VANESSA RAMON-CALDERON
High school: Urbana
College: Parkland
Mentor: Patrice Salerno
Future plans: "I hope to travel as soon as I get my degree."
What’s the biggest obstacle you overcame to get to where you are now? “An obstacle that I overcame was that the CU mentoring program helped me pay off debts that I had gotten myself into as soon as I entered college.
"I was able to graduate my first year stress-free, especially throughout COVID. Patrice helped me understand that entering college is a nerve-wracking experience because you don’t know anyone.
"She told me that eventually, I'll make friends but to always put my education first."