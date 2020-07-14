URBANA — When Shannon McFarland stood in the doorway of her parents’ home in the Dr. Ellis subdivision of Urbana a few weeks ago, she didn’t realize that her neighbors were the in-laws of a former NFL star.
Or that he was standing right outside.
She didn’t imagine that, in the hours to come, she’d be fully invested in a quest to get that former NFL star into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Nor did she have an idea of the effect that player had on the children in her neighborhood in the decades before she was born.
“It still seems a little out there,” the former star Urbana athlete said, “but this seems like something that I’m supposed to do.”
Will Patterson, the cousin of McFarland’s mother, will never forget the interactions he had with Billy “White Shoes” Johnson when he was a kid.
Every so often in the 1970s and ’80s, Johnson would make the trip to visit his wife’s brother, Howard Mitchell, and his family in Urbana. And word would always get around the neighborhood when he did.
Kids would flock to the neighborhood to catch a glimpse of the man they saw on their TVs on Sundays, returning kicks for touchdowns at a rate that had never been seen. They also knew him for his bright, white shoes, which were highly unusual at the time, and for his end zone dances, a practice he helped pioneer.
Johnson always was happy to entertain the neighborhood children, including friends of his nephew, Terry. He’d play football and softball with them and he’d race them down the street.
He’d win every one of those races, and he’d do it while running backward.
“You could have 100 or 200 kids in the neighborhood coming in and out,” Patterson said. “He became the neighborhood uncle who played NFL football. You were just proud that you had someone on TV who played in your neighborhood, on your block.”
Johnson came back to town a few weeks ago for a somber occasion after Terry died in June. At the funeral, he had a conversation with Patterson, now a professor at Illinois focusing primarily on the economics of hip hop culture. Patterson asked if he could interview him for Hip Hop Xpress, an initiative at Illinois that involves collecting oral histories.
When he arrived at the Mitchell family’s home, where Johnson was staying, he noticed McFarland looking outside. He called her over.
“There’s someone I want you to meet,” he said.
McFarland, who hopes to become a sports publicist, heard stories about Johnson’s storied career and his visits to Urbana. They also found similarities, including the fact that she and Johnson’s daughter both went to college at Clark Atlanta University.
Later that day, McFarland, who works for the college sports recruiting service NCSA, did some research.
She watched footage of the 5-foot-9, 170-pound receiver’s eight return touchdowns and his slithering runs through opposing defense. She found out that he was a cultural trendsetter as well. In an era where touchdown celebrations were rare, he did the “Funky Chicken” dance each time he scored, followed by the splits and a flip of the ball behind his back from one hand to the other.
She also found out that he’s the only eligible member of the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team not to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. No players known primarily for their kick returning abilities have been inducted, similar to the way no modern closers were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame before Dennis Eckersley in 2004.
“I was talking to my brother about it, and he was like, ‘Well, you know the MLB just inducted their first closer not too long ago,’” she said. “And that’s what got me thinking, maybe I have to ask them to create a new category for him and then he can be admitted as the first one, or maybe he can just be nominated and he can be elected.”
McFarland found out that all she had to do to nominate him was to write a letter. After discussing it with Johnson, she crafted a nomination, laying out his statistics and his influence on both the game of football and its culture.
She hopes to make contact individually with each member of the selection committee, which is mostly made up out of media members. Those media members will make a preliminary list of nominations in March. She’s determined to reach out to former Hall of Famers and promoters to gain insight as to how to approach the next year.
Had she not moved back to Urbana temporarily from Chicago because of the pandemic, this chance meeting never would have happened.
“This pandemic has gotten to me,” she said. “I’m 34, and I’m grateful to have a job, but it’s not exactly what I’m trying to do, and I just poked my head outside the door, and it was as easy as that. I don’t know what this means, but I feel like this is supposed to be there.”
For Patterson, McFarland helping him into the Hall of Fame would be poetic. After all, he feels like he owes much of his successful career to his brush with greatness as a child.
“Hopefully, this will lead to him being in the Hall of Fame,” he said, “but hopefully, it’ll also inspire an upstart athlete to be the athlete that doesn’t forget about the neighborhood.
“And you don’t have to spend money. Spend some time racing them down the street. That will stay with them for the rest of their life, like it did for us. And you’ll check back in, and hopefully they’ll be doing something pretty significant all because they met you.”