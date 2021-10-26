“Metal detectors are a conundrum, in my opinion. The big picture has two trains of thought.
“On one hand, the presence of metal detectors promotes a feeling of uneasiness for students — until those students become numb to their existence — but still brings down the overall welcoming and safe environment a school is supposed to have. Metal detectors elevate the confinement vibe that school already has for some students, especially in urban areas.
“On the other hand, there could never be data on how many incidents are prevented because students know the detectors are in place and don’t even consider bringing a weapon or something inappropriate to school. The concept of a shooter-event-never-happened-so-detectors-must-have-worked kind of statement.
“I did a quick online search because school shootings aren’t in my forethought and the only time I think about when I got shot is when people around me bring it up. The number of school-related gun events are climbing but the number of active shooters seems fairly constant.
“Enter controversy. I’m a ‘victim’ — I hate that word — of a school shooting and I don’t think metal detectors are warranted. I think the money spent could go for more realistic options to engage students, reach students who are struggling and promote well-being in general.
“If we are being honest, are metal detectors going to stop a person who is hell-bent on committing the act to begin with? Most enter with the idea that they won’t leave alive, anyway.
“My school corporation invested in K9 searches that happen frequently, and a K9 or two is on the property during arrival and dismissal. The kids see a dog and they know what the dog is there for but still are happy to see a dog while at school.
“Plus, when the dog isn’t ‘working,’ the students can pet the dog and interact with them.”