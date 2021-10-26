With Central and Centennial about to add extra security measures, we’ll continue to solicit opinions on whether permanent metal detectors are the solution to the threat of gun violence in schools. Weighing in today: Mahomet-Seymour Hall of Famer JASON SEAMAN, who made national news three years ago, when the seventh-grade science teacher at Noblesville (Ind.) Middle School wrestled a 13-year-old student gunman to the ground, taking three bullets in the process and, authorities say, saving countless lives.

'If we are being honest, are metal detectors going to stop a person who is hell-bent on committing the act to begin with?'