IHSA back in town: Hosts with the most
The teams coming to C-U for this week’s IHSA boys’ basketball finals will have some help getting around town. We caught up with 16 of the hosts assigned to each of the teams.
Alexa Waller (Steeleville)
Hometown: Champaign
High school: Centennial
Height: 5-6
Job title: Client Service Team Lead
While in town, Steeleville should visit …
Lake of the Woods in Mahomet is a great place to go year round for walking trails, seeing wildlife, plus I love walking across the suspension bridge! If you are looking for great food though, my favorite is Baxters!
The best thing about State Farm Center is ...
The energy you get right when you walk into the building. I’ve lived in Champaign my whole life and every time I have entered State Farm for an event, concert or sports, you are just instantly amped up.
Favorite IHSA state basketball memory?
My stepbrother, Josh Piper, was a part of the 3A state championship team for Centennial High School. I was able to go to all of those games and cheered so loudly I ended up losing my voice! That was so much fun to watch and our family to be a part of. I can only imagine how much better it would have been to play back in Champaign at the State Farm Center!
Kirk Builta (Nashville)
Team: Nashville
Hometown: Mahomet
High school: Blue Ridge
Height: 5-9
Job title: Executive Director, Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation
Claim to fame (in basketball): I can dribble the ball without falling down (sometimes).
While in town, Nashville should visit …
You can’t come to town without stopping at Jarling’s Custard Cup! It’s an institution — and everyone loves ice cream!
The best thing about State Farm Center is ...
The legends. State Farm Center has played host to legendary basketball games, renowned performances and now the 2022 IHSA state basketball finals!
What’s your favorite IHSA state basketball memory?
This will be my first IHSA basketball finals. I look forward to welcoming the teams to Champaign County and showing off all that our community has to offer!
Dee Shonkwiler (Yorkville Christian)
Hometown: Savoy
High School: Arcola (Class of ‘72)
Height: 6-0
Job: Retired from the University of Illinois
Claim to fame (in basketball): I’ve kept scoring information in varsity boys’ scorebooks for Arcola and Clinton high schools. I have been the official scorer in several tournaments over the 43 years I have sat behind the bench. In 2019, I was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame, as a Friend of Basketball. And I served on the committee that successively brought basketball back to Champaign-Urbana-Savoy.
While in town, Yorkville Christian should visit …
I would direct my team to make a trip to Arcola’s rural Amish community and it’s old-world charm, and to enjoy the up-and-growing village of Savoy and its points of entertainment.
The best thing about State Farm Center is ...
It is architecturally beautiful, definitely a landmark worth seeing and a perfect venue to house Illinois’ best high school boys basketball teams.
What’s your favorite IHSA state basketball memory?
Watching Cobden and Pekin in the state title game of the one-class tournament.
Jim Butler (Simeon)
Hometown: Champaign
High school: Homer
Height: 5-7
Job title: Retired (University of Illinois research administrator)
Claim to fame (in basketball): Refereed high school and college basketball, including the Virginia Independent School League’s girls’ state championship game.
While in town, Simeon should visit …
Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, because it is a world-class facility, highly respected in the arts and the acoustics in the Great Hall are amazing.
The best thing about State Farm Center is ...
Great venue with no viewing obstructions anywhere.
What’s your favorite IHSA state basketball memory?
Getting out of school for the day to come to Champaign to watch the tournament.
Walter Pierce (Glenbard West)
Hometown: Mahomet
High school: Mahomet-Seymour
Height: 6-1
Job title: Executive Director, Mahomet Area Chamber of Commerce
Claim to fame (basketball): Played (sparingly) against Dennis Graff, the Gibson City Gunner and former UI basketball player
While in town, Glenbard West should visit …
Lake of the Woods. It is a beautiful, serene place to run, hike and walk.
The best thing about State Farm Center is ...
The history of Illinois basketball.
What’s your favorite IHSA state basketball memory?
Working as a high school; student and usher at the 1972 title game, Thornridge beating Quincy. Thornridge had three or four Division I players, including Quinn Buckner.
JoAnne Zunich (Rockridge)
Hometown: Champaign
High school: Crete-Monee
Height: 5-8
Job title: Senior Service Associate, LifeWise Wealth Advisors; sorority adviser/house director; mom and grandmother
Claim to fame (in basketball): I was one of the first female student athletic trainers at the UI (1976-80); Orange Krush member during grad school, 1980-82.
While in town, Rockridge should visit …
After a walk around the Quad, take a team photo with Alma Mater, Butkus or Red Grange statues to commemorate their trip to campus.
The best thing about State Farm Center is ...
Celebrating a last-second winning shot with 16,000 of my Illini friends and my Illini daughter Kathryne. I’ve attended games for 46 years and saw some great victories.
What’s your favorite IHSA state basketball memory?
Watching Centennial High School win the state championship in 2009 with my daughter Lizzie as a cheerleader.
Joe Tomlinson (Simeon)
Hometown: Macon
High school: Macon (now Meridian)
Height: 6-3
Job title: Retired after 31 years in Unit 4 Schools; currently, HR consultant in education and small business.
Claim to fame (in basketball): Played at Arkansas State; refereed two Class 4A state tournaments (1998 and ‘99), Came out of the stands (Lou Henson’s request) to referee the 1989 bad-weather game between Michigan and Illinois.
While in town, Simeon should visit …
Campustown, the new football facility and the basketball facilities (along with a tour of the campus).
The best thing about State Farm Center is ...
The remodeling, locker rooms, new scoreboards and seating.
What’s your favorite IHSA state basketball memory?
Refereeing the Class 4A championship game in 1998 between Whitney Young and Galesburg. (and all the years of refereeing and great coaches, players and referees).
Marc Changnon (Metamora)
Hometown: Champaign
High school: Champaign Central (Class of ‘70)
Height: 6-0
Job title: Retired educator and boys’ basketball coach
Claim to fame (in basketball): Serving as an assistant coach for the 2009 IHSA Class 3A State Champions, the Centennial Chargers.
While in town, Metamora should visit …
Papa Del’s Pizza, Absolutely incredible deep dish pizza.
The best thing about State Farm Center is ...
The 59 year history of the State Farm Center and the many basketball memories.
What’s your favorite IHSA state basketball memory?
Growing up listening to basketball stories from my grandfather, Stanley A. Changnon, who served as the head coach for the Mount Vernon Rams 1949 and 1950 back-to-back IHSA state championship teams.
Andrew McDowell (DePaul College Prep)
Hometown: Sullivan
High school: Decatur Christian
Height: 5-10
Job title: Certified Financial Planner
Claim to fame (in basketball): In high school my team had a chance to play a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and meet some of the Pacers prior to their game.
While in town, DePaul College Prep should visit …
I would say a lively and packed State Farm Center. Hopefully there will be great fan turnout!
The best thing about State Farm Center is ...
I love the renovations done in recent years. The arena looks much more modern and the new seating configuration has made it louder.
What’s your favorite IHSA state basketball memory?
I had a chance to attend the 2007 championship game where Derrick Rose’s high school team won. Not often you get to see a future NBA MVP play in a high school game.
Rod Stoll (Monticello)
Hometown: Savoy
High school: Mount Pulaski (Class A boys’ basketball champs 1976 and runnersup 1984)
Height: 6-3
Job title: VP, Marketplace Engagement at Farm Credit Illinois
Claim to fame (in basketball): 25-year IHSA basketball official and just got assigned to work my first state finals girls’ games at Redbird Arena on March 3-5.
While in town, Monticello should visit …
A walk on the UI quads from the Illini Union to the Stock Pavilion. As a high school-aged 4-H’er and FFA member, my exposure to the U of I campus always inspired me to think and dream bigger about my future possibilities.
The best thing about State Farm Center is ...
... the collective experiences created and shared there by 15,000-plus others. It’s fascinating to trade stories decades later with current acquaintances who you didn’t know at the time who were at the same game or event as you.
What’s your favorite IHSA state basketball memory?
I was the nerdy high school student who lit the foul lightbulbs on our scoreboard for home basketball games as each player committed a foul. When Mount Pulaski made it to state my junior year, I received a pretty decent Assembly Hall seat thanks to my scorer’s table gig and got to watch our Hilltoppers defeat Lowell Hamilton and Providence St. Mel in the semifinal only to lose a heartbreaker to the McLeansboro Foxes for the Class A championship.
Todd Salen (Barrington)
Hometown: Champaign
High school: Rich South
Height: 6-3
Job title: Managing Broker, The Real Estate Group
Claim to fame (in basketball): Charles Barkley said on two occasions, “Todd Salen is the greatest defender I ever faced.” Also refereed three IHSA state finals. Also in 1975 regional, held All-American and former Illini Audie Matthews below his scoring average. He averaged 46 per game, I “held” him to 41.
While in town, Barrington should visit …
The Quad. Walk around and enjoy the majesty of our world class university.
The best thing about State Farm Center is ...
It rocks. Amazing sound and video system
What’s your favorite IHSA state basketball memory?
1975, my first trip. Watched Bloom, the team that beat our team, win it all
Mitch Schluter (Bolingbrook)
Hometown: Urbana
High school: Armstrong (Class of 1984)
Height: 6-2
Job title: Retired
Claim to fame (in basketball): First Team All Vermilion County in 1984
While in town, Bolingbrook should visit …
Papa Del’s. The best deep dish pizza I have had anywhere.
The best thing about State Farm Center is ...
The recent renovations. It’s a state-of-the-art facility for sports and other events.
What’s your favorite IHSA state basketball memory?
Watching my two sons play for St. Joseph-Ogden when they made it to state in Peoria in 2013 (Brent’s team finished 4th in 2A) and 2016 (Aaron’s team won 2A state championship).
Kyle Mills (St. Ignatius)
Hometown: Sidney
High school: Tuscola
Height: 5-9
Job title: Athletics department supervisor, Urbana Park District
Claim to fame (in basketball): I played on the same basketball teams from biddy ball through high school as UI football alumni Fred Wakefield.
While in town, St. Ignatius should visit …
State Farm Center and Memorial Stadium, then Krannert Center and Allerton Park.
The best thing about State Farm Center is ...
History … the banners. I have lived within an hour of State Farm Center my whole life, and have loved watching the team compete every year.
What’s your favorite IHSA state basketball memory?
When I was in fourth grade Tuscola made the Elite 8 as my friend’s dad was the coach. We beat future Illini Rennie Clemons and Springfield Calvary after being down 20 at the half in the super-sectional, only to lose to eventual champion Rock Island Alleman … Senior year we lost super-sectionals to Shelbyville and former Illini Rich Beyers, who won the state title that year. … Kevin Garnett and Ronnie Fields (Farragut) vs Tai Streets, Melvin Ely and Antwaan Randle El (Harvey Thornton) in 1995. Thornton double- and triple-teamed K.G. and won easy.
Richard King (Whitney Young)
Hometown: Savoy
High schooi: Urbana
Height: 5-9
Job title: Controller at H3 Manufacturing Group in] Champaign.
Claim to fame (in basketball): Not a good one. I got a group of guys together to enter a 6-foot-and-under tournament held by Urbana Park District. We lost 100-30.
While in town, Whitney Young should visit …
First eat at Black Dog. Then they should see the bell tower on campus.
The best thing about State Farm Center is ...
My favorite thing about the State Farm Center is that all seats are good and everyone is close to the action — even up in the top seats.
What’s your favorite IHSA state basketball memory?
Of course watching the games on WCIA, but also there was a Holiday Inn on Cunningham in Urbana and they would put on their sign outside the team that was staying there and it seem to me to always be the team that won it all. I was always interested to see what team would be staying there.
Jill Tompkins (Scales Mound)
Hometown: Mahomet
High school: Tri-City
Height: 5-6
Job title: Research information specialist
Claim to fame (in basketball): On the court? none. I did play the trumpet fanfare for the national anthem throughout high school, though.
While in town, Scales Mound should visit …
The Quad — it’s the heart of campus! Or the waterfall at Lake of the Woods — beautiful!
The best thing about State Farm Center is ...
The recent upgrades! It was gray for so long. I love the orange and blue upgrades!
What’s your favorite IHSA state basketball memory?
I only attended once in high school (a long time ago) with our team that wasn’t in it.
Jason Tompkins (Liberty)
Hometown: Mahomet
High school: Cuba
Height: 5-11
Job title: General manager, Bendsen Signs and Graphics
Claim to fame (in basketball): I played ONE basketball game in grade school. I shot a “layup” and it went up through the bottom of the net and out the top. That was the beginning and end of my basketball career.
While in town, Liberty should visit …
Naturally, You have the check out Custard Cup because it is Custard Cup! I also believe if you can just take a walk around the University of Illinois campus and take it all in. As a graduate of the U of I, naturally, I am biased. I think most of us that live in the area take the campus for granted. However, it is one of the premiere institutions of higher education in the world. That should NOT be taken for granted. Leaders of industry, government and innovation have graced these hallowed halls. Humbling when you stop and think about it. If you don’t see the Morrow Plots, well, then it will be a wasted trip to Champaign!
The best thing about State Farm Center is ...
The history behind this building is phenomenal. For many that might be visiting for the tournament, this may be their first time seeing State Farm Center and that can be monumental in itself! Just be careful; I have always been told that if everyone inside the building sneezes at the same time, the roof will come off!
What’s your favorite IHSA state basketball memory?
I remember my first time ever seeing the venue formally known as the Assembly Hall. I was a junior in high school and I came to the IHSA tournament with my parents. I had never seen anything like the Assembly Hall. My family are farmers and have been for generations. As we watched the game, the only thing I can really remember was what my dad said. He wondered in his lifetime if he would every raise enough corn to fill the Assembly Hall! I also remember the Peoria Manual days with Wayne and Sergio McClain, Frank Williams and Marcus Griffin. I grew up in Cuba, which is 40 miles west of Peoria. Those were clearly special times in Peoria and for those of us in the area.
Note: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin’s host is Kaleb Carter.