CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois will not be able to host the IHSA football state championship games on Thanksgiving weekend 2023.
The Big Ten on Wednesday released next year’s football schedules, which show Illinois hosting Northwestern on Nov. 25 — the Saturday of IHSA championship weekend.
Still, the UI and Visit Champaign County hope to bring future state title games to Memorial Stadium.
In a statement given to The News-Gazette on Wednesday, IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson confirmed the Champaign-Urbana contingent has placed a bid that would put two days worth of state finals on Zuppke Field in three alternating years, beginning in 2024.
Last March, the IHSA Board of Directors opened the bidding process for a five-year block of hosting duties between 2023 and 2027. The board plans to make a decision on the matter at the end of this year.
“All sides recognized that the Big Ten schedule may impact the University of Illinois’ ability to submit a bid that meets the requirements established by the IHSA Board of Directors,” Anderson said. “As a result, the University of Illinois and Visit Champaign County have submitted a bid that would encompass them continuing to host in 2024, 2026 and 2028.
“The IHSA board will review all bids ahead of its meeting in December and then make a determination on the future hosting plan.”
One requirement since provided by the board is that “the site must guarantee availability of its facilities for all dates” in that five-year timeline.
That, it seems, would lessen C-U’s chances in the bid process.
Memorial Stadium and DeKalb’s Huskie Stadium have alternated state hosting duties since 2013. Memorial Stadium is the host for this year’s eight state-final games next month.