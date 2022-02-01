CHAMPAIGN — Some COVID-19 precautions will be in place for spectators attending this month’s IHSA wrestling state finals at State Farm Center, but showing proof of vaccination or a recent COVID-19 negative test won’t be one of them.
The University of Illinois requires proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test for admission to university-sponsored events but recently clarified that the wrestling state finals set for Feb. 17-19 will be an IHSA-sponsored — not a university-sponsored — event, according to Brad Swanson, assistant director of State Farm Center for marketing and public relations.
“Our member high schools and the IHSA continue to follow the guidance established by the IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) and the local health departments in locations where IHSA State Series competitions are being contested,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson.
“We are not aware of the IDPH or the Champaign County Health Department requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test for entry to sporting events at the high school level,” Anderson said.
“As a result, we do not anticipate this being a requirement at this time.”
Restrictions could change, Anderson said, but “this is what we know at the present time.”
Swanson said other precautions will be in place, including the requirement to wear a face mask in the building when not eating or drinking, cash-free concession sales and asking those attending to stay home if they’re sick.
And hand sanitizers will be available throughout the building, he said.