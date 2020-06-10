The IHSA Board of Directors this upcoming Monday will choose hosts for its next three boys' and girls' basketball state series, about a month and a half after the initially scheduled date.
The University of Illinois' State Farm Center is squaring off with Peoria Civic Center for the right to host the Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A boys' tournaments in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Peoria has held the boys' showcases since 1996, when it took control from the U of I after 77 years of state basketball in Champaign-Urbana.
“We are excited to finally know the outcome of our efforts to bring the boys’ basketball tournament to the State Farm Center,” said Jayne DeLuce, Visit Champaign County president and CEO, in an email Wednesday. “Despite challenging times due to COVID-19, our community is still passionate about hosting the new tournament format at the state's premier athletic facility. We are prepped and ready to go in making this event memorable for all involved.”
Peoria Civic Center and Illinois State's Redbird Arena are in the running to host the girls' state games, with Redbird the incumbent home for those contests.
An April 21 IHSA Board of Directors meeting was supposed to include voting for tournament hosts. But when the meeting was moved to a virtual format in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, IHSA executive director Craig Anderson announced a delay in voting.
"Because of the time, effort and resources that each community and venue has invested into their respective hosting bids, I believe it is vital that the IHSA board be able to meet in-person to vote on the state basketball bids," Anderson said in a March press release. "I want them to be unencumbered in their discussion, as well as able to get clarity on any questions they may have on the bids. As convenient as online meeting resources are, I do sometimes have concerns that they can stifle conversation, especially with a group as large as ours."
With the pandemic now affecting a fourth month of 2020, Anderson and other IHSA officials made the decision to debate and vote on host options at their next board meeting.
"It had initially been my intention to hold off on making a decision on host venues until the IHSA Board of Directors was able to meet again in person," Anderson said Wednesday in a statement. "However, as the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to impact our timeline, we have reached a juncture where we believe it will become detrimental to the potential host venue or venues, as well as our staff, if we continue to wait any longer. Monday’s board meeting will be conducted remotely via a video conference call."
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys' basketball coach Ryan Tompkins led his program to a 2019 Class 2A state tournament appearance at Peoria Civic Center, with the Falcons finishing in third place.
Tompkins said he sees positives in both potential boys' tournament hosts — considering the history surrounding State Farm Center/Assembly Hall as well as the way he and his athletes were tended to while in Peoria.
"Either way it goes in the future will be tremendous for those involved," Tompkins said. "Next year will be fun in the sense it will be the first time since (there was) one class where all finals teams will be playing the same weekend, and that should build some excitement."
Tompkins is referencing a June 2019 IHSA decision that moved all four girls' state tournaments to one weekend and all four boys' state events to the following weekend. For the upcoming school year, that falls on March 11-13, 2021, for the boys' games.
This layout will succeed the previous format that had the Class 1A and 2A tournaments separated from the Class 3A and 4A bouts by one week.