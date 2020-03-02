CHAMPAIGN — Josh Whitman said he hopes to have “good news in the not-too-distant future” about adding Division I hockey to the lineup of sports at Illinois.
During a virtual town hall with alumni Monday night, Whitman fielded questions about the future of playing men’s basketball and football games in Chicago (“We’ll be back at some point”), the opportunity to add football transfers in the weeks ahead (“We’ve held back a number of scholarships and we’ll take a look at who’s available”) and the question he said he gets the most — the long-awaited announcement of his department adding its first varsity sport since women’s soccer in 1997.
To put it in football terms, the UI athletic director said in response to one alum’s question, “we’re in the red zone, for sure. We’re getting closer to the goal line. Every day, we gain a couple inches, a yard on a good day. ... We’re committed to doing everything we can to make it happen and hope to have good news in the not-too-distant future.”
Before taking questions, Whitman also addressed hockey at the tail end of an overview on athletic facilities.
“What I’ve learned is that hockey is a big deal in the state of Illinois — up in Chicago in particular and down in the St. Louis region,” he said. “We have the sixth-highest youth hockey participation rate of any state in the country. And it’s not just quantity, it’s quality.
“We have the fourth-most Division I hockey players coming out of the state of Illinois of any state in the country but we have zero Division I hockey players. So we think there’s a great opportunity there for us to fill that void.”
Whitman also touted the advantages of having a new, multi-purpose downtown Champaign arena — for four existing Illini teams (volleyball, wrestling, men’s and women’s gymnastics), for UI students, for the local economy and for parents of youngsters — like him.
“As the father of two young kids,” he said, “the idea of them growing up in and around the ice arena, learning how to skate and learning how to play hockey ... would be pretty exciting.”