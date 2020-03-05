COLUMBUS, Ohio — Illinois still has a shot at a share of the Big Ten regular season title. The odds just got quite a bit longer after Thursday night’s 71-63 loss at No. 19 Ohio State. The Illini no longer control their own destiny.
Losing to the Buckeyes has No. 23 Illinois (20-10, 12-7 Big Ten) in fourth place in the Big Ten standings behind the three-way tie for first occupied by Maryland, Michigan State and Wisconsin.
All three teams have to lose this weekend — and Illinois has to win Sunday’s 6 p.m. regular season finale against No. 18 Iowa — for the Illini to claim their share of the conference title. Illinois last won a Big Ten title in 2005.
Wisconsin plays at Indiana on Saturday. Michigan State will have played Ohio State and Maryland will have played Michigan by the time the Illini tip off against the Hawkeyes at State Farm Center.
A share of the Big Ten title, though, isn’t all Illinois has to play for Sunday. A win against Iowa would assure the Illini their top four finish in the conference and a double bye for a Friday start in the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.
“We’ve got a bye to play for,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “We’ve been a top 25 team as we head to the conference tournament. It’s the end of the regular season, and it’s what this league is about. You show up, you compete and it’s on to the next.”