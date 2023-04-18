BOSTON — Susannah Scaroni burst into an early lead during Monday’s Boston Marathon, as the University of Illinois wheelchair racer has become accustomed to doing during the last few years, when she’s become the top women’s wheelchair marathoner in the world.
As she worked to increase that lead, though, she heard a familiar sound coming from one of her chair’s wheels. She looked down, and saw that her axle was loose, and she would have to stop, remove the Allen wrench she stored in her chair since her last experience with a loose wheel at the Chicago Marathon in 2018, and tightened it.
“I was super disappointed at that point because I was like, ‘Oh no, you’re losing a lot of time,’” she said. “But I just tried to get back into a groove and to maintain whatever gap I had.”
It didn’t matter.
Scaroni’s lead kept increasing, from 1 minute, 7 seconds, halfway through the race to 3 minutes, 4 seconds, over defending champion Manuela Schar at the 20-mile mark, just before Schar dropped out of the race due to a flat tire.
Scaroni won by more than five minutes, winning the third straight Abbott World Marathon Major in which she competed.
“I’m very happy, and I’m also super thankful,” Scaroni told The News-Gazette on Monday afternoon. “It was a tough course and a tough day. It’s not lost on me that I’m grateful I made it to the finish line. I’m really happy that I was able to feel strong out there.”
Before last October, the 31-year-old had never won one of the six World Marathon Majors.
Just more than six months after recovering from a career-threatened back injury caused by an accident in which she was hit by a car while training on Windsor Road in Urbana, she won the Chicago Marathon and the New York City Marathon within a month of each other. Her streak of major marathon wins was only broken when she missed the Tokyo Marathon in January after contracting strep throat.
During all three of her major wins, she’s spent nearly the entire race by herself, building up leads of more than two minutes by the halfway mark. She did the same when she won the first Paralympic gold medal of her career in the 5,000 meters in Tokyo in 2021.
Spending years navigating courses from behind, she thinks, led her to a strategy that’s uncommon in the marathon world.
“I think that has shaped a lot of who I am as a wheelchair racer, because I love the sport, I love the challenge of conquering a course even from the back,” she said. “I didn’t have to be leading or even in the top three to feel like I had achieved something, so I really think part of my success is that I’m content already, so now, as always, I try to go as fast as I can and I don’t need people in front or behind me. I don’t care where other people are.
“I think having that independence has really allowed me to not let competitors dictate the pace. I wouldn’t say the only strategy in wheelchair racing is to go all out and time-trial a marathon, which is what I like to do. Normally, I would say that’s a bad idea. But if people want to be tactical and try to go slower, I don’t feel like I have to be controlled by that. And that’s a nice feeling.”
After wrapping up the post-race events on Monday, including a trophy presentation and a press conference, Scaroni turned her attention to her chair, which she planned on tuning up that evening before leaving Boston. After all, she’ll have a chance to win her fourth major marathon on Sunday in London.
For a few hours, though, as she recovered in her room, she tried to relax and enjoy the moment.
“I’m just very happy and soaking it in,” she said.
In the men’s wheelchair race, defending Boston Marathon champion Daniel Romanchuk finished second to Marcel Hug. The 37-year-old Hug captured his sixth title after the Switzerland native crossed the line with a course-record time of 1:17.06. Romanchuk, a 24-year-old Champaign resident, finished in 1:27.45.