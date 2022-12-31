Ben Dodds

Ben Dodds, member of the 2015 Big Ten championship Illinois track and field team, will cut his vacation in London short to attend Monday's Reliaquest Bowl game between the Fighting Illini and Mississippi State.

If there were an award for the Illini fan traveling the farthest to attend Monday’s Reliaquest Bowl, Ben Dodds might go home with the hardware.

Dodds, a 2015 graduate of Illinois, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting, has been in London since Dec. 24 on a planned vacation with his girlfriend.

When he learned the Illini will be taking on Mississippi State in Tampa, Fla., he changed his travel plans so he would arrive in town for the game.

“He arrives at 5 pm. Jan. 1, no doubt jet-lagged but ready to cheer the Illini on,” his father, Alan Dodds, said.

Now a resident of Tulsa, Okla., Ben Dodds was a three-time academic All-American on the UI track and field team and a member of the 2015 Big Ten championship team.

