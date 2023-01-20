Illini football turnstile totals: Breakthrough season doesn't lead to huge crowds
CHAMPAIGN — Year 2 of Illini football’s Bret Bielema era produced the program’s most wins since 2007, its first January bowl game since 2008 and its first national ranking since 2011.
But that didn’t translate to historic turnstile counts at 60,670-seat Memorial Stadium in 2022, with the average actual attendance for seven home games amounting to 28,692, according to figures obtained by The News-Gazette via an open-records request.
That’s progress — Year 1 under Bielema drew 7,459 fewer fans a game, according to turnstile totals, and fall’s 28,692 average is the program’s highest since 30,786 in 2016, Lovie Smith’s debut season at Illinois.
Below is a home game-by-home game look at attendance figures for the six most recent seasons that fans were allowed inside the stadium — four years of the Smith era and two under Bielema.
First is the tickets-distributed number you’ll hear read over the PA system in every college football stadium and listed as the official attendance in every team’s box score.
Second is the turnstile count — the number of fans who actually showed up on game day.