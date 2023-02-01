CHAMPAIGN — The $192 million transformation of two iconic University of Illinois buildings has officially begun.
On Wright Street this week, the first step: After an asbestos abatement, contractors began demolishing the 114-year-old Illini Hall, former home of The Daily Illini and University YMCA.
The destruction will make way for a 140,000-square-foot data science center, with a portion dedicated to host the Departments of Mathematics and Statistics.
“The new facility that will be built on the site of Illini Hall, combined with renovation to Altgeld Hall, will provide students and faculty with more and better space for learning and research,” said Tricia Barker, director of communications for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
“The departments of Math and Statistics have been growing, so having additional classrooms, common areas, spaces for student organizations, and research space is vital.”
The new building will feature an auditorium seating more than 4,600, and about a dozen new classrooms. The data science center will work into the UI System-led research endeavor Illinois Innovation Network.
Demolition is slated to finish by the end of March, said Lauren Grenlund of the Illinois Capital Development Board, and the six-story building’s completion is expected in 2024.
“The start of construction on this transformative facility is a historic moment for the entire university,” Chancellor Robert Jones said in a statement. “These new, innovative, tech-enabled spaces will rejuvenate the core of campus and become home to current and future generations of students and faculty pursuing excellence in data sciences and advanced analytics.”
Meanwhile, the adjacent Altgeld Hall will get a makeover.
The historic building and its bell tower are both due for renovations; exterior improvements of its stone veneer and tower could take place as soon as this spring “when the weather improves,” Grenlund said.
Then the project will take to Altgeld’s interior, restoring its murals, adding a new research space for the Illinois Geometry and Illinois Risk labs, while upgrading several classrooms, lecture spaces and its Mathematics Library.
Altgeld’s restoration is expected to conclude in 2026.
Altgeld Hall, now more than 125 years old, last went through a major renovation in 1956.
The Illini Hall replacement and Altgeld renovation are financed through a $100 million state investment, $40 million from the Illinois Innovation Network, and $52 million from UI funds and fundraising efforts.
“We’re grateful for this major investment by Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois and the University of Illinois System,” Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said.
“Both projects exemplify sustainable practices through repairing, repurposing, and meeting green building standards.”
“These projects will help us continue to bring the best and brightest to UIUC and will ultimately drive economic development and growth not only in Champaign but also throughout the State,” Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen said.