He retired two launches and landings shy of the school record for most space flights by an Illini. But of the six University of Illinois grads-turned-NASA astronauts, no one can match Mike Hopkins‘ time spent in cramped quarters a long way from home.
Here’s a snapshot of all six as Hopkins settles into civilian life following a 14-year NASA career.
1. MIKE HOPKINS ('91)
Time in space: 333 days, 12 hours, 54 minutes
Bio bits: A smidge less than half of that — 166 days — was spent orbiting the earth 2,656 times and taking part in hundreds of hours of scientific experiences on a 925,000-pound space laboratory the size of a football field. The former UI football captain followed up his 2013-14 round trip to the International Space Station with a 165-day return in 2020-21, this time as commander of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon. His “unwavering commitment to mission excellence will continue to inspire generations to come,” Johnson Space Center director Vanessa Wyche said upon his retirement.
2. SCOTT ALTMAN ('81)
Time in space: 51 days, 12 hours, 47 minutes
Bio bits: Between his two missions aboard space shuttle Columbia, two more on Atlantis and the 40 or so other aircraft he flew as a Navy pilot, “Scooter” logged more than 7,000 flight hours. And that doesn’t include the time the Lincoln native and Lincoln laureate put in playing Maverick and Cougar as a stunt pilot in the 1986 blockbuster “Top Gun” — that’s actually Altman, not Tom Cruise or John Stockwell, buzzing the tower (he did nine fun takes), landing on the aircraft carrier in the opening scene and flipping the bird to a Russian fighter pilot while flying upside down.
3. JOE TANNER ('73)
Time in space: 43 days, 13 hours, 15 minutes
Bio bits: In the history of human space travel, only 19 men and women have spent more time outside their vehicles than the veteran of four shuttle missions — aboard Atlantis (1994, 2006), Discovery (1997) and Endeavour (2000). Tanner’s seven space walks totaled 46 minutes, 29 seconds, more than all but 15 NASA astronauts and four Russian cosmonauts. To this day, the former Illini swimmer never lets an interview end without mentioning his upbringing in Danville (he’s on the high school Wall of Fame) and Bismarck, which he has said has “everything that’s good about America.”
4. STEVEN NAGEL ('69)
Time in space: 30 days, 1 hour, 34 minutes
Bio bits: Just 67 when he lost a two-year battle with an aggressive form of melanoma in 2014, Nagel was mourned on two campuses — Illinois, where he graduated with high honors, and Missouri, where he taught mechanical engineering. After serving as a mission specialist on his first shuttle flight (Discovery in 1985), he piloted Challenger later that same year, then was commander of Atlantis (1991) and Columbia (1993). He remained with NASA for 16 years after his astronaut career ended, serving in roles that included chief of aviation safety at Johnson Space Center.
5. LEE ARCHAMBAULT ('82)
Time in space: 26 days, 15 hours, 33 minutes
Bio bits: Before he was an astronaut, the holder of two UI engineering degrees was an Air Force combat pilot, flying 22 missions in an F-117A during the Gulf War. His 5,000-plus flight hours include piloting shuttle Atlantis during a 5.8-million-mile, 14-day trip in 2007 and commanding Discovery on a 5.3-million-mile, 13-day adventure two years later. None of that, however, matches the spills and thrills he experienced as a four-year member of the UI’s club hockey team: “Even though I broke a leg, left some teeth and inherited a number of stitches, I wish those days never ended.”
6. DALE GARDNER ('70)
Time in space: 14 days, 52 minutes
Bio bits: After being a part of NASA’s eighth and 14th shuttle missions — Challenger in 1983 and Discovery a year later — the pride of Savanna, Ill., (pop. 2,909) was selected to be on the first crew to launch from California’s Vanderberg Air Force Base. Then the Challenger disaster happened, putting the shuttle program on pause for two-and-a-half years and halting hopes of a West Coast launch. Gardner retired from the astronaut corps two years later. His claim to fame: being a part of the first “space salvage,” recovering two satellites launched into improper orbits while on Discovery in 1984.