Illini Insider: 329 window A/C units for Allen Hall, an honorary degree for Lou Liay, engineering honor for YouTube co-founders
Campus COVID-19 cases are way down (47 in the past seven days), football attendance is way up (but Saturday’s home finale vs. Purdue is not yet a sellout, athletic ticket czar Jason Hegemeyer told us Thursday) and — how’s this for cheery news to start your weekend — University of Illinois trustees next week will vote on a recommendation to award an honorary degree come spring to “Mr. Illini” himself, Lou Liay.
Here’s a quick-hit look at what else is making news on and off campus.
COLLEGE OF ACES
As Illini families go, they don’t come any more orange and blue than the one headed up by Fred (animal sciences ’40) and Helen Francis (home economics ’41). The total tally, which will grow in the years to come: 12 UI grads (seven of them from the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences) and 15 UIUC degrees (plus one from UI-Chicago). More than 80 years after Fred became the first, the Francises were honored with the college’s Family Spirit Award at the ACES alumni gala at Champaign’s Pear Tree Estate.
AEROSPACE ENGINEERING
How to make the aviation industry less reliant on jet fuel (100 billion gallons a year worldwide) and more viable economically and environmentally? That’s among the questions the director of the UI’s new Center for Sustainable Aviation — aerospace engineering’s Phillip Ansell — hopes to answer. He’ll get there by relying on experts in “electrical engineering, agriculture, atmospheric science, political science, biology, chemistry and other physical and social sciences, because this is not just an environmental or natural resources concern.”
CHEMISTRY
Add another high honor to Martin Burke’s CV full of them: The UI’s SHIELD team-leading, Presidential Medal-winning May and Ving Lee Professor for Chemical Innovation has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine. It’s considered “one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine and recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service,” the academy said in announcing its 2022 Class of 100 international scholars and leaders, bringing its total to just over 2,200.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
The Grainger Engineering Hall of Fame grew by three — all computer science-studying success stories. Two Class of 2022 inductees were among the three creators of YouTube — Steve Chen (pictured) and 2004 alum Jawed Karim, who both struck it rich when they sold the internet’s second-most visited website to No. 1 on the list, Google. Also honored: Wind River Systems founder and two-degree grad Jay Fiddler (BS ’74, MS ’77), for developing “real-time embedded software products, including those used in the Mars Pathfinder and Stardust projects.”
FRATERNITY & SORORITY AFFAIRS
By order of mayoral proclamation, Saturday is Sigma Gamma Rao Day in C-U, Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin announced this week, with city council member and chapter President Chaundra Bishop and other sorority sisters looking on. The historically African American sorority, founded 100 years ago this month by seven educators at Butler University has both undergraduate (Delta Rho) and graduate (Delta Omega Sigma) chapters locally. They’ll celebrate over pizza from 7-10 tonight at Papa Del’s. The public is welcome to join.
INFORMATION SCIENCES
In 2021 alone, 92,000 U.S. adults 60 and older were scammed online to the tune of $1.7 billion, according to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. But they’re “often embarrassed to admit they fell for them,” Anita Nikolich notes. The iSchool cybersecurity researcher is doing her part to fight on their behalf, serving as co-principal investigator of a two-year, $5 million, National Science Foundation-funded project aimed at creating digital tools to help older adults “better recognize and protect themselves from online deceptions and other forms of disinformation.”
COLLEGE OF MEDIA
Worth 2 minutes, 28 seconds of your time on YouTube: Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese’s tribute to Urbana’s favorite son, Roger Ebert, which premiered at the start of the college’s first Roger Ebert Lecture. “I can’t help but speak personally ’cause Roger was the very first person, very early on in my life as a filmmaker, to call attention to my work,” Scorsese says. “... And over the years, he championed my movies, he wrote and spoke about them with great care and insight — and criticism — and was always there for me when I needed support of one kind or another.”
PHYSICS
By now, Professor Jeff Filippini should have joined his team of 16 on a field trip to remember … to Antarctica. Their job: to rig a telescope — called SPIDER — to a stadium-sized balloon, then launch it 36 miles above the Antarctic ice, to observe the universe from near space. Their hope: to find evidence of ripples in space-time from the universe’s beginning. Filippini leads a team that hails from seven institutions, including Illinois, the University of Chicago and Princeton. You can follow their NASA-funded adventure from the South Pole on Twitter, at @SPIDER_CMB.
SOCIAL WORK
Assistant Professor Rachel Garthe will head up a multidisciplinary team of eight on a four-year project funded by the Justice Department’s Office on Violence Against Women. The grant’s title/mission: “Creating a digital ecosystem to support survivors and reduce gender-based violence on college campuses.” Garthe’s teammates include Nicole Allen (now of Vanderbilt), William Sullivan (Fine + Applied Arts), Sanjay Patel (Engineering), Gabrielle Schwartz (Women’s Resources Center) and Kaylee Lukacena and Cristina Alvarez-Mingote (Center for Social and Behavioral Science).
STATE FARM CENTER
Booked for a return performance on the campus of the Illini icon who founded the team they suit up for: the clown princes of basketball. No, not you, Indiana, but the Harlem Globetrotters, whose 2023 world tour includes a Jan. 11 show at State Farm Center. A roster featuring “Hammer” Harrison, “Hot Shot” Swanson, “Buckets” Barrera, “Moose” Weekes (pictured), “Sweet” Lou Dunbar II and other high-flying trick shot makers will no doubt beat sports’ most infamous punching bag — the Washington Generals — on Lou Henson Court.
UNIVERSITY HOUSING
Thursday’s advance copy of next week’s trustees’ agenda brought welcome news to future residents of Allen Hall: A/C is likely on the way. A proposal backed by UI President Tim Killeen and up for vote Thursday in Chicago calls for the installation of 329 new window air-conditioning units “to improve the living experience” and the addition of power outlets “to support Building Services functions,” including in the corridors. The total cost: $5.15 million — or 1/127th of what the UI system will ask for in its state appropriation.
COLLEGE OF VET MED
In two bits of horse care-related news: Associate Professor of Equine Surgery Annette McCoy (above) has been elected to the board of regents of the 2,300-member American College of Veterinary Surgeons, and the UI’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital added native Oregonian Tobias Harris, a certified journeyman farrier (specialist in equine hoof care) with the American Farriers Association. The UI hospital provides services at both the Large Animal Clinic in Urbana and the Midwest Equine Clinic in Farmer City.