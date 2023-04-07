Making news on campus: a new title for interim College of ACES Dean Germán Bollero (permanent dean, effective April 16); a five-year, $50 million commitment in “world-class computing and data resources” for researchers and students; and a new class of University Scholars, which comes with an extra $15,000 per year over three years.
Here’s more on the latter and other hot topics.
ANIMAL SCIENCES
Many are nominated but few are chosen American Academy of Microbiology fellows, a distinction bestowed upon UI animal sciences Professor ISAAC CANN. He was among 65 scientists selected for the academy’s highest honor, which goes to those who exhibit “high ethical standards, scientific excellence, originality, scholarly and creative achievement, and leadership.” Said Rod Johnson, who heads up the UI’s Department of Animal Sciences: “That Isaac is also a highly respected teacher and leader in the department makes this recognition all the more satisfying to me.”
ATHLETICS
Trustees signed off on $4,602,500 worth of football coaching contracts for the upcoming year. All nine deals run through Jan. 31, 2025. The four new assistant coaches on Bret Bielema‘s staff and their annual pay: Charlie Bullen ($550,000), Thad Ward ($500,000), Robby Discher ($350,000) and Antonio Fenelus ($325,000). Newly promoted defensive coordinator AARON HENRY will make $700,000 annually, with four other holdovers also extended: George McDonald ($577,500), Terrance Jamison ($550,000), Andy Buh ($500,000) and Bart Miller ($500,000).
CHEMISTRY
Making Professor PRASHANT JAIN‘s University Scholars case was a cinch. He’s a “world leader in three high-impact fields of research: artificial photosynthesis, catalysis and fundamental nanoscience,” his nominators wrote. “His teaching record is superb in advanced laboratory courses and undergraduate and graduate lecture courses in physical chemistry.” The G.L. Clark professor of physical chemistry is “helping reimagine and reinvent how chemicals and fuels are manufactured” through his “vision, leadership in the scientific community and outreach.”
COMPUTER SCIENCE
One of the most innovative faculty members on campus, newly named University Scholar DEREK HOIEM, teaches computer science classes at the freshman, senior, graduate and Ph.D. levels, including one on computational photography that he launched as an on-campus course, then took online. Hoiem’s nominators highlighted his “research contributions on 3D scene understanding, attribute-based representations of objects and generalizable task learning.” He also co-founded Reconstruct, “an essential tool on thousands of building projects across six continents.”
CROP SCIENCES
The Department of Crop Sciences’ first University Scholar in a dozen years is Professor D.K. LEE, renowned for his research on crops that deliver renewable energy to a growing human population living in a changing climate. Raved nominators: “Lee is extremely active in translating his research to stakeholders. He has established numerous demonstration and on-farm research plots for outreach activities, and routinely speaks at field days and grower meetings. He also provides technical advice to governmental, nonprofit and private organizations.”
CURRICULUM & INSTRUCTION
A GLORIANA GONZALEZ CV that already included a Campus Distinguished Promotion Award, Distinguished Scholar Award and Emerging Scholar Award, among other honors, is now topped by “2022-25, University Scholar.” And deservedly so, wrote nominators of the professor of curriculum and instruction: “Her research has had a major impact on curricula for educating new teachers, professional development strategies for existing teachers and making classrooms more equitable. … Unwavering in her dedication to her research, Gonzalez pursues her scholarship with passion and rigor.”
EARTH MONTH
Mark your calendars for Wednesday, when the UI’s Institute for Sustainability, Energy and Environment will host “KINDNESS ROCKS.” From 3-5 p.m. that day, everyone’s invited to the Illini Union’s Anniversary Plaza to paint a rock — preferably with messages that will make someone’s day or are about sustainability — to place around campus. It’s among several Earth Month-themed events put on in April by iSEE, from a clothing swap (Tuesday, Channing-Murray Foundation) to the “Green Globe Award” ceremony (April 20, Siebel Center for Design).
ENGINEERING
Surprise, surprise: Among the 59 percent of Class of 2022 undergraduate alumni who responded to the annual “ILLINI SUCCESS” survey, Grainger College of Engineering grads had the highest average salary — $92,813. Rounding out the UI list, which didn’t include the School of Social Work: the iSchool ($80,813), College of Liberal Arts & Sciences ($74,705), Gies College of Business ($73,530), College of ACES ($56,490), College of Media ($54,195), College of Education ($47,750), College of Applied Health Sciences ($46,917) and College of Fine + Applied Arts ($45,386).
HISTORY
“Well-respected, often-cited and increasingly recognized as a leader in the fields of medieval history, classics, theater and medieval studies,” actor-turned-academic CAROL SYMES is the first Urbana history professor named a University Scholar since 2010. Students who’ve taken her courses would agree, her nominators wrote: “Her classes are full of ideas and interpretations that challenge students to think seriously about historical experience and change. At the college and campus levels, she has given generously of her time and considerable talents in the interests of students and colleagues.”
HUMANITIES RESEARCH INSTITUTE
Among DAVE EGGERS‘ most memorable UI moments: getting hired as a photographer at The Daily Illini and being assigned to shoot men’s basketball home games. The season: 1988-89. “Every time Nick Anderson or Kenny Battle came in for a dunk, I tried to get it on film. I got paid to sit in the best seat in the house,” he told us, part of our “UI at 150 & Beyond” project. Now a best-selling author, he’ll be back on campus Wednesday, joining fellow National Book Award finalist Daniel Gumbiner for an “Authors in Conversation” series discussion and signing, set for 6 p.m. at the I Hotel.
LAW
Three cheers for (above, from left) MADELYN FOSTER, ELIZA POWERS, MARIANA RENKE and ALLISON HEIL — champions of the 15th National Ethics Trial Competition in Sacramento, Calif. That’s the quartet of second-year students with the hardware they brought back to campus after emerging from a formidable 20-school field that also included runner-up UCLA, Cal, Stetson and the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco. Heil was doubly honored, also winning the Best Advocate award. UI law alums Josh Lawson and Dan Lewis coached the team to victory.
MEDIA
Forty-four years after her last visit, former Watergate prosecutor and as-seen-on-MSNBC legal analyst JILL WINE-BANKS (BS ’64) is making her way back to campus. The occasion: the May 14 College of Media convocation ceremony, where the UI journalism and Columbia Law grad will deliver the alumni speech. Among Wine-Banks’ claims to fame: She’s the first woman to serve as executive director of the American Bar Association, as well as the first woman to hold the title of U.S. general counsel for the Army. The Windy City native was honored as Chicago Illini of the Year in 2019. (Click here to read Jill Wine-Banks UI at 150 & Beyond profile).