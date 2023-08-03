Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Illini Insider,” your regular dose of University of Illinois news from beat writer Luke Taylor. Fresh out of college himself, he’s always looking for story tips, photo ideas and social media mentions. Email him at ltaylor@news-gazette.com and he’ll give chase.
In June, University of Illinois alumnus Joseph Geagea made the trek to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, with his family, spurred on by an urge to capture the day.
The trip had been on his mind since he saw the peak from an airplane during a trip to Tanzania, but he chose to wait until retirement due to the time commitment involved in making such a climb.
“I recently attended the funeral of a dear friend who died young, and that made me realize that tomorrow is never guaranteed,” Geagea said.
Geagea said the climb went smoothly thanks to careful physical and mental preparation and work with a trekking company.
The final leg of the ascent began at midnight.
“The night was starry and very cold. We could only see our feet as our headlamps lit the steep path in front of us,” Geagea said.
The group climbed around 4,000 feet in elevation, reaching the summit at 6:45 a.m. as the sun began to rise.
“My son and I embraced at the top, and that is the moment I will cherish for life,” Geagea said.
After an hour of relaxing and enjoying the view, the group made the trip down, dropping 11,000 feet in elevation in around seven hours.
The following day, they said goodbye to the guides and rewarded themselves with hot showers, cold beer and pizza at their hotel.
Geagea got his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil and environmental engineering at the UI and says his degrees have given him opportunities beyond his wildest dreams.
Now residents of Houston, Geagea and family are world travelers, but Champaign-Urbana still earns an occasional visit.
“The world is a beautiful place, and the more you see, the more it leaves you wanting to explore more,” Geagea said. “I am grateful for all the blessings I have, and I take none of it for granted.”