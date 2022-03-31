Illini Insider: An A-to-Z look at what's making headlines
After two years of masking, and testing, and Zooming, here comes April, when the campus will welcome back the non-virtual versions of Mom’s Weekend, Engineering Open House, State Farm Center concerts and more.
With just 36 more studying days till the start of finals, here’s a quick look at what’s making news on and off campus.
A is for Amazon, one of four employers to hire 40-plus members of the UI’s Class of 2021 (the others: Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers and the UI itself), according to the annual Illini Success report.
Other fun facts from the report: Grainger Engineering grads had the highest average starting salary ($87,482); it pays to major In computer science ($113,498 on average); and California (259) was the No. 2 fresh-out-of-UI landing spot, behind the Land of Lincoln (2,592).
B is for breakthrough, how the scientific community views the device developed by a Brian Cunningham-led team from the Cancer Center at Illinois in conjunction with researchers at Mount Sinai Hospital. It’s cheap, portable, the size of a toaster and capable of diagnosing early-stage liver cancer within 30 minutes.
The fastest-growing cause of cancer death in the U.S., and one of the toughest to treat, liver cancer diagnoses have more than tripled since 1980.
C is for the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology, which debuted this week 15 years ago. The short list of achievements since: 20-plus startups and small businesses launched, $520 million in funding brought in and one ambitious goal met — expanding to become “the most comprehensive genomics institute in the country,” as Director Gene Robinson puts it.
D is for diversity, a topic the first African American woman to lead a major law firm that wasn’t women- or minority-owned knows well. We speak of former Cook County trial judge Patricia Brown Holmes, a two-time UI trustee and holder of two UI degrees who added to her lengthy list of achievements this week when she was named to the NFL’s new Diversity Advisory Committee.
The six-member group will be tasked with reviewing the league’s diversity policies and practices.
E is for enigma, the first word that comes to mind when Neil Bresnahan and Trent Meacham reflect on the UI career of now-former Illini Andre Curbelo.
In the wake of the point guard announcing this week he was entering the transfer portal after two topsy-turvy seasons in C-U, we asked 19 former Illini to sum up Curbelo’s legacy in one word.
Also receiving votes: energy (Brian Cook and Bryant Notree), crafty (Calvin Brock), disappointing (Ervin Small), electric (Marcus Liberty), electrifying (Stephen Bardo), exciting (Demetri McCamey), intrepid (D.J. Richardson), maligned (Larry Smith), patience (Tal Brody), potential (Mannie Jackson), risky (Bruce Douglas), sporadic (Shaun Pruitt), stay (Jim Dawson), strange (George Montgomery), surprising (Jerry Gee) and turnover (T.J. Wheeler).
F is for Fulbright Scholars, which the UI has more of in 2021-22 than any other research university. The Big Ten went 1-2 in that category — Illinois has 12, Michigan State 11.
G is for gold, the color of the medal Iraq War veteran and Illini Paralympian Travis Dodson brought back this month from Beijing after helping Team USA rout Canada 5-0 in sled hockey. That makes two Games in hockey and two golds for the retired Marine.
H is for homecoming theme ideas — 450 submitted by alums, five finalists now up for vote online through April 8: “Serving You in Orange and Blue,” “Side by Side, Illini Pride,” “Stronger than ever, alma mater forever,” “At Illinois with ALMA friends” and “We Are FamILLy.”
I is for investiture ceremonies, happening this week across campus — from the College of Law, where Margareth Etienne was honored as the Carl L. Vacketta Professor of Law, to a joint ceremony being put on today by the Department of Agricultural & Biological Engineering and Grainger College of Engineering, saluting Girish Chowdhary as the Donald Biggar Willet Faculty Fellow and Vijay Singh and Yuanhui Zhang as Founder Professors in Agricultural and Biological Engineering.
J is for justice, which came 30 years too late for next month’s guest speaker at the I Hotel. On April 13, the UI’s Humanities Research Institute is bringing to town best-selling author Anthony Ray Hinton (“The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row”), who was wrongly convicted of the 1985 murders of two fast food restaurant managers in Birmingham, Ala., and spent three decades on death row before being exonerated.
K is for the Kansas Jayhawks, back in this weekend’s Final Four for the fourth time under Bill Self. If he can match what he did during 2008’s championship run, Self will become the third former C-U resident to win two national titles post-Illinois since the turn of the century, joining baseball’s Augie Garrido (won it all in 2002 and ’05 at Texas) and volleyball’s Kevin Hambly (went back-to-back in 2018-19 at Stanford).
L is for the School of Labor & Employment Relations, which on April 22 will host a special ceremony honoring the late Reuben Soderstrom with the highest campus honor — the Chancellor’s Medallion. Carl Soderstrom, a dermatologist from Peoria, will accept the award on behalf of his grandfather, the 40-year president of the AFL-CIO, who sparked the UI to launch a “labor college” in the 1940s.
M is for moms, who’ll take center stage this weekend. The return of the one of campus’ favorite traditions includes a Friday kickoff at Baxter’s, Saturday morning’s crowning of the 2022 Mom of the Year and Sunday brunch in the Illini Union ballroom.
N is for NAACP Image Awards, presented this year to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Hudson … and two-degree UI library and information science grad Safiya Noble.
Now a professor at UCLA and co-founder/faculty director of its Center for Critical Internet Inquiry, Noble was awarded the first NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, established to acknowledge “a new generation of leaders that are creating transformational change at the intersection of social justice and technology — working to advance civil and human rights.”
O is for omicron, which is not quite off campus yet. Of the 2,739 COVID tests reported Tuesday, 53 came back positive, 41 of those involving undergrads. The UI’s seven-day positivity rate stands at 0.94 percent.
P is for “Parks and Recreation,” the hit NBC sitcom that co-starred UI grad and avid outdoorsman Nick Offerman, who’ll be back in his home state next Wednesday, when he delivers the keynote at the Illinois Conservation Foundation gala in Springfield.
Q is for queasy, what some of us mere mortals might be feeling if we did what the panelists at an upcoming symposium do for a living. Hosted by the School of Architecture, next Friday’s “State of the Art in Design of Tall Buildings” program will feature talks by experts involved in the design of the world’s most massive skyscraper (Dubai’s half-a-mile-high Burj Khalifa) and the building on track to top it by 591 feet (Saudi Arabia’s under-construction Jeddah Tower).
R is for a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame double bill at State Farm Center. Booked for shows three-and-a-half weeks apart: 2016 inductee Chicago on April 12 and 2000 inductee Earth, Wind & Fire on May 6. Tickets for both shows start at $82.25.
S is for Smithsonian Institute, which in 2019 made Lonnie Bunch its first African American head. The history-making historian is among six stars set to receive honorary degrees during Illinois’ May 14 commencement, joining former Illini and Team USA women’s soccer coach Jill Ellis, who’s also booked to deliver the keynote address; former Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany and mathematician Rahul Pandharipande.
Being honored posthumously: civil rights icon and U.S. Rep. John Lewis and Nobel Prize-winning chemist Mario Molina.
T is for @terrelljstarr, a Twitter must-follow for anyone searching for real-time reporting from the ground in Kyiv. Doing the tweeting: independent journalist and two-degree UI grad Terrell Starr, who’s called Ukraine home since 2009.
U is for unbeatable, the iSchool's standing among grad schools for library and information sciences. So declared U.S. News & World Report again this week, ranking Illinois No. 1 in that category, extending a streak that started in 1996. The iSchool was also honored for having the top-ranked grad school programs for digital librarianship, information systems and services for children and youth.
Other UI units and programs placing in the top five in the magazine’s grad school rankings: condensed matter physics (first); civil engineering (second); accounting (third); environmental engineering (third); analytical chemistry (fourth); computer, electrical, environmental and mechanical engineering (fourth); nuclear physics (fourth); school library media (fourth); computer science, computer systems and programming language (fifth); educational psychology (fifth) and health librarianship (fifth).
V is for The Venue CU, the site of Sunday’s 2-6 p.m. “Love for Liam” fundraiser for Liam Gasser, the 2020 kinesiology grad who’s facing a long road to recovery after being shot in the head as he drove his car last October on North Prospect Ave.
W is for women, who make up 25 percent of the police officers on campus — nearly double the national rate of 13 percent — UIPD proudly pointed out on International Women’s Day.
X is for Xavier, one of 81 men’s basketball programs that have appeared in the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16 since 2005, the last time Illinois was there.
Y is for three years and 10 days — how long it will have been between Roger Ebert Film Festivals when the pandemic-postponed event honoring the Daily Illini’s 1963-64 editor-in-chief kicks off on April 20.
Z is for Ron Zook, the last UI coach to finish a football season with more Ws than Ls. If Bret Bielema can do what three predecessors could not, he’ll qualify for the same sorts of lucrative bonuses that basketball’s Brad Underwood hit in 2022.
Among the incentives in Bielema’s contract: $50,000 if home attendance increases by 10 percent, another $50,000 if the team GPA is 3.0 or higher and $25,000 for going .500 or better with a bid to a fourth-tier December bowl game (i.e. Cheez-It in Orlando and Quick Lane in Detroit).