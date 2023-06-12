A look at who’s making news — on and off the UI campus:
SARA BENSON
The brains behind Copyright Chat, a podcast that engages the public to better understand arcane issues of copyright law, received the campus’ Emerging Award for Excellence in Public Engagement. “Highly regarded within the field, episodes have been cited by the World Intellectual Property Organization,” judges noted in honoring Benson, a professor and copyright librarian at the University Library who holds a juris doctor (from the University of Houston), master of law (Cal) and master’s in library and information science (UI).
PHIL CARDOSO
The associate professor of animal sciences was elected to a three-year board term at the American Dairy Science Association, the Champaign-based organization of educators, scientists and industry representatives focused on “advancing the dairy industry and keenly aware of the vital role the dairy sciences play in fulfilling the economic, nutritive, and health requirements of the world’s population.” Cardoso is a good fit — he runs the Dairy Focus Lab, where he and his students study the intersection of cow nutrition and reproduction.
LI QING CHEN
The assistant professor of plant biology is the 2023 recipient of the I.C. Gunsalus Scholar award — and the $10,000 that comes with the College of LAS‘ prize for a young faculty member in the physical and life sciences. Other LAS honorees: Helen Corley Petit Scholars Teri Anne Chettiar, William Guenthner, Asma Hatoum-Aslan, Benjamin Levinstein, Xin Li, Avital Livny and Maryam Kashani, and Distinguished Professorial Scholars Jake Bowers, Daniel Llano, Justine Murison, Joaquín Rodríguez-López, Yue Shen, Carol Symes and Wendy Yang.
TRACY DACE
The winner of the Community Award for Excellence in Public Engagement: the executive director of the Ujima Freedom School at Illinois and founding CEO of DREAAM (Driven to Reach Excellence and Academic Achievement for Males). Among Dace’s good deeds: mentoring social work students and leading “multiple focus groups that brought together public engagement specialists from across the university and the community to discuss ways to encourage more students from various racial and ethnic backgrounds to pursue STEM careers.”
HOLLY DINKEL
Many were considered but only 30 were chosen worldwide for Zonta International‘s Amelia Earhart Fellowship. It’s an especially meaningful honor for Dinkel, a UI aerospace engineering Ph.D. student whose long-term goal is to use robots to help humans explore and develop extreme environments. “Amelia Earhart’s childhood home in Atchinson, Kansas is near my childhood home in St. Joseph, Missouri,” she said. “Amelia Earhart’s legacy has inspired me since I was very young. I stand on her shoulders today.”
EMMYLOU HARRIS
The 14-time Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Famer was among the headliners revealed Tuesday for the 10th edition of ELLNORA: The Guitar Festival, set for Sept. 8-9 at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. Also scheduled for the biennial celebration, featuring jazz, Latin, rock, country and surf music: former Police guitarist Andy Summers, Roosevelt Collier, the Stephane Wremble Band, The Surfrajettes and Grammy winners Rodrigo y Gabriela, the Ron Carter Trio, Ani DeFranco and Sharon Isbin.
YVETTE JOHNSON-WALKER
The first Black woman to graduate from the UI College of Veterinary Medicine, Johnson-Walker (DVM ’89) was appointed to the state board of health by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Also Vet Med’s first coordinator of diversity and inclusion, one of the positions she holds now, Johnson-Walker will join a board that also added UI alum and Northwestern Professor Abel Kho. Pritzker appointed two other UI alumnae to other boards: Susana Vasquez (Illinois Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission) and Kara Demirjian Huss (Illinois Workforce Innovation Board).
YO-YO MA
One of the world’s most influential musicians will return to campus next April 6, when the cellist joins pianist Kathryn Stott for a Krannert show. For a 19-time Grammy winner, Ma doesn’t demand much when he takes his show on the road. From the dressing room portion of his rider, obtained by the N-G after a show at Indiana U: a sofa, towels, a clothing rack, a full-length mirror, low-sodium V8, non-fat cottage cheese, non-fat yogurt, cherry tomatoes, bananas (or other fruit), bottled water and tea with lemon, sugar, milk and honey.
NANCY MAKRI
Time to add another line to the stuffed awards section of the acclaimed chemistry and physics professor’s CV: National Academy of Sciences member. The UI’s Edward William and Jane Marr Gutgsell Chair was among 143 scientists from across the globe selected for their “distinguished and continuing achievements in original research.” Makri is one of five Illini added to the 3,091-member club the past five years, a group that also includes Nancy Sottos (2022), Nadya Mason (2021), Ralph Nuzzo (2021) and Stephen Long (2019).
JASON MAZZONE
No, it wasn’t one of his insightful columns in The News-Gazette that won the Albert E. Jenner, Jr. Professor of Law the 2023 Carroll P. Hurd Award for Scholarly Excellence. The award for the best article by a UI College of Law faculty member was for the piece “Interconstitutionalism,” co-authored with Cem Tecimer and published in the Yale Law Journal. The annual award was established in 2002 in memory of Carroll Parsons Hurd, whose “work as a political theorist and lawyer elevated theoretical curiosity and intellectual rigor above all other virtues.”
MOTHER NATURE
Booked for a return engagement on campus: Klevah Knox and MC T.R.U.T.H. — or, as they were known to their UI professors, Shasta Mathews and Tierney Reed. The the Chicago- and Houston-based female hip-hop duo will play the UI Quad on July 19, part of the weeklong Illinois Summer Youth Music Hip-Hop Camp. The, sixth-year event, led by School of Music faculty Lamont Holden and Adam Kruse, is for students completing grades 5-12, who are given the opportunity to record and perform an original track at the Canopy Club.
WILLIAM OCASIO
“This is the most significant professional honor I have ever received, and it’s a wonderful piece of recognition for the work to which I have devoted my career,” the Gies College of Business professor and internationally renowned organizational theorist said after being selected as 2023’s OMT Distinguished Scholar by the Academy of Management‘s organization and management division. The honor goes to a scholar “whose contributions have been central to the intellectual development of the field of organization studies.”
KENNEDY RECORD
The pride of St. Thomas More was presented with the College of Education‘s 2023 Outstanding Student Medal. Nominators raved about the depth and quality of Record’s coursework on her way to earning a bachelor’s degree in special education, which went “beyond what is expected of an undergraduate student.” Said clinical instructor Laurie Andrews of the frequent community volunteer and Orange Krush member: “She has a passion and drive to serve others and make her community the best it can be — a true Illini.”
JIM SCHLUETER
The 2023 College of Media Distinguished Alumni Award winner’s most memorable campus spots? “Basement of Illini Hall, home of The Daily Illini, and basement of Gregory Hall, home of the photo darkroom in one corner, and design/graphic lab in another corner,” the 1980 grad told us for our ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ site. Schlueter was honored for a wide-ranging career (from newspaper sportswriter to Boeing communications director) and for his generosity (he and wife Amy helped launch the UI’s Media Innovation Fund).
KEVIN TAN
For his work emphasizing that “issues of anti-racism, diversity, equity and inclusion must be at the forefront of all public engagement activities,” the professor of social work received the UI’s Distinguished Award for Excellence in Public Engagement. Among Tan’s efforts: collaborating with Unit 4 “to forge an understanding of different perspectives” and conducting workshops in Mahomet-Seymour schools “to envision how the (district) could promote greater diversity, equity and inclusion and social-emotional learning.”
DEBRA WALKER
The captain and star quarterback on the 1985 intramural championship-winning Women Law Students has added another coveted title at her alma mater: board president of the Moms Association. The two-degree alumna and First District appellate judge — whose campus adventures you can read at uofi150.news-gazette.com — will oversee the organization’s goal of conferring 100 student scholarships to celebrate its 100th year. Says Walker: “I am so proud to be a double Illini and even prouder to be a double Illini mom.”