Campus traffic lights that function as four-way stops over the summer will return to normal operations throughout the day Friday.
UI Transportation Systems Manager Stacey DeLorenzo said she isn’t sure exactly when the lights will get switched over as each one needs to be done manually.
DeLorenzo joked that they “aren’t that sophisticated yet” for remote control of the lights, but each one only takes about five minutes to switch manually.
She also said traffic is a problem during move-in week no matter what, though things have improved with the new scheduling system the UI implemented during the pandemic.
“Turning on the signals doesn’t really make a difference,” DeLorenzo said.
If you’ve been used to quick four-way stops on campus over the summer, it’s time to get adjusted for the school year.
Intersections involved in the switch:
- Fourth Street and Peabody Drive
- Fourth Street and Gregory Drive
- Fourth Street and Daniel Street
- Sixth Street and Gregory Drive
- Sixth Street and Armory Avenue
- Sixth Street and John Street