Illini Insider: Cathy Murphy
A century-and-a-half after its founding, the Department of Chemistry has a woman heading it up for the first time.
She’s CATHY MURPHY — holder of the Larry R. Faulkner Endowed Chair in Chemistry, owner of two UI bachelor's degrees, winner of the 2020 American Chemical Society Award in Inorganic Chemistry and twin sister of fellow campus scientist and Beckman Institute Associate Dean Patty Jones.
During the first week of a new school year like no other, Murphy made time to finish a few sentences in this speed-read Q&A.
The thing I liked about chemistry more than the other sciences was ... thinking about the natural world at the molecular level. Physics boring, biology messy, chemistry just right.
My science experiment gone wrong as a kid involved ... glue.
I’d memorized the periodic table of elements by age ... infinity. I still have not memorized it.
From my days as an undergrad to now, the difference in the number of women in science at top universities is ... significant. I had no women chemistry professors here at U of I as an undergrad. Now, we have 10 of 35.
The professor who had the most profound impact on me as a UI student was ... Tom Rauchfuss, now retired in chemistry. I was an undergraduate researcher in his lab, starting in my second semester of freshman year. I am a first-generation college student, and would not have known graduate school and research existed without this experience.
The next big thing in the field of chemistry is ... quantum materials and artificial intelligence.
The next big thing in my own department is ... getting more space.
The one thing I can’t live without when I’m in the lab is ... coffee.
The best thing about working on the same campus as my twin sister is ... that we can take walks together.
My all-time favorite fictional scientist character is ... Sherlock Holmes. Yes, he is a detective but also a gifted amateur chemist.
The most off-base stereotypes of scientists are ... one, that you have to be brilliant to be a scientist, and two, that science is done alone.
Science is a big tent, everyone can participate; and 99 percent of discoveries are done by small groups of people, not by individuals.
Trying to explain science to people who don’t know the first thing about it is ... fun for me.
My favorite spot on campus to get away from work and unwind is ... The Bread Company at happy hour.
My go-to order off any C-U menu is ... Black Dog's pulled pork platter with a double side of twice-baked potato.
As soon as this pandemic’s over, the thing I’m looking forward to doing most is ... traveling to see friends and family.
The best piece of advice I’d give young girls who want to pursue a career in science is ... be curious.