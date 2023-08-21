Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Illini Insider,” your regular dose of University of Illinois news from beat writer Luke Taylor. Fresh out of college himself, he’s always looking for story tips, photo ideas and social media mentions. Email him at ltaylor@news-gazette.com and he’ll give chase.
A “cheese club” might sound silly, but members of the Cheese Club at UI take it seriously – and it’s more than an excuse for snacktime.
Alongside socializing and learning about different cheeses, members get involved in volunteer projects like packing meals for people who need food.
Adam Syed, UI sophomore and founder of the Cheese Club, said that it’s all about inclusivity.
‘We believe that food has the power to bring people together, and we want to unite fellow students to uplift UIUC and the surrounding community,” Syed said. “Just as cheese encompasses thousands of distinct varieties originating from different countries, the UIUC campus similarly mirrors this diversity and richness.”
The registered student organization was just formed last semester, but their table at Quad Day was well-attended and Syed says they’ve got plenty of ideas for programming.
Examples include cheese-making workshops and visits to dairy farms to learn about the agricultural side to cheese production.
Syed is also hoping to be able to provide free cheese samples at all meetings and organize “cheese crawls” through different area restaurants.
“We all have those moments when the workload is getting to us, or even just feeling burnt out from college. Why not take a few hours and participate in fun, informative, and delicious events?” Syed said.
The Cheese Club was just one of many interesting RSOs that were out at Quad Day, and I’d love to feature more on Illini Insider.
If you have a group you think should be included, send me an email!