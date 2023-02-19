Illini Insider: Chemistry's Shen named Sloan fellow, Social Work's Fuller tabbed for state commission
Here’s hoping for more events like Wednesday night’s “Building a House United: A Local Conversation in the Land of Lincoln” at the I Hotel & Conference Center, co-starring UI professors Scott Althaus, Colleen Murphy and Ken Salo.
Other Illini past and present making news on and off campus:
TAMARA FULLER
The director of the School of Social Work’s Children and Family Research Center added another honor to a CV full of them: appointee to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Advisory Commission on Reducing the Disproportionate Representation of African American Children in Foster Care. The group’s mission: to work with state agencies to identify the factors that contribute to the over-representation of Black children in foster care and develop effective strategies, policies, services and programs that reverse the trend.
JANICE HARRINGTON
The English professor’s “vigor and energy” helped keep Creative Writing Program students’ “motivation high and spirits raised” during the pandemic, one after another raved. The recipient of a 2023 LAS Dean’s Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching was also lauded by students for “the wide variety of prompts Harrington used to spark their creative efforts — a music box, postcards — and the way she encouraged students to experiment and accept failure as part of the process.”
KAREN HASARA
The eight-year UI trustee (2009-17) and former Springfield mayor is the closest the 2023 class of Lincoln Laureates comes to an Illini connection. Joining the UI-Springfield alumna in being awarded the state’s highest honor: Washington, D.C., Archbishop Wilton Cardinal Gregory, Ariel Investments co-CEO John Rogers, WGN-TV chief meteorologist Tom Skilling, former Illinois First Lady Jayne Carr Thompson and former Governors State president Paula Wolff. They’ll be recognized on April 29.
TIM KILLEEN
The UI president had 697,100,000 reasons to be happy after this week’s State of the State address. That’s how much funding Pritzker’s plan calls for the UI system to receive in the coming fiscal year, an increase of 7 percent. The commitment “represents a second consecutive year of needed reinvestment in our public colleges and universities,” Killeen wrote in a campus mass mail. “This funding would help enhance the world-class education and experiences of our students, the workforce of the future.”
EUGENE LERMAN
Math made easier. That’s the reputation the recipient of an LAS Dean’s Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching has earned in his 25 years on the UI campus. “He was exceptional in his ability to break down rigorous mathematical arguments into simple questions and statements, making the math accessible and insightful,” one student wrote of the Department of Mathematics mainstay. Said another: “His infusion of some fun reminds me that mathematics is not for the sterilization of the mind but for its enrichment.”
GHASSAN MOUSSAWI
Committed. Engaging. Innovative. Those were among the words students used in recommending the LAS Dean’s Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching recipient. A professor of gender and women’s studies and sociology, he’s dedicated to “expanding access, equity and support for people and groups historically marginalized” in higher ed and, as one former student said, “demonstrated what an intelligent and supportive professor can achieve across digital and physical spaces alike.”
SEPIDEH SADAGHIANI
The first UI psychology professor to be chosen for an LAS Dean’s Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching since Aaron Benjamin in 2009-10, she sets out to develop future academic leaders. Said a former student now pursuing doctoral studies: “There is no doubt in my mind that she is molding the minds of every student she teaches, steering a diverse and intelligent set of budding scientists towards the moonshot of our generation: understanding the complexities of the human brain.”
MEI SHEN
For being chosen for one of higher ed’s most coveted early-career honors — a Sloan Research Fellowship — the chemistry professor will receive $75,000 over two years to put toward her work. The winner of the 2022 Chinese American Chemical Society Rising Star Award was among 125 researchers from 54 institutions across North America honored by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. Shen’s research focuses on the interface between nanoscience, electrochemistry and neuroscience.
VALERIA SOBOL
This year marks No. 20 on the UI campus for the Slavic Languages & Literatures professor, who grew up in Kiev, Ukraine and has a knack for making students “both feel welcome to contribute their perspectives and knowledge” and “challenged to think creatively and critically.” That’s from the announcement that she’d been selected for an LAS Dean’s Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching. As one student put it, her “passion and dedication … reignited my love for and interest in literature.”
RUTH STONE
Set your DVRs for 8 p.m. March 3 on PBS’ World channel. That’s when the documentary “Ruth Stone’s Vast Library of the Female Mind” will make its national debut, celebrating the career of the late UI alumna, prized poet and recipient of the National Book Award at the age of 87. The Nora Jacobson-directed documentary has been hailed as a revealing look at a “poet’s poet whose promise was hindered mostly by being a woman in a time when only men were taken seriously in the field.”