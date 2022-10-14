Illini Insider: Coaching bonuses, 'Vision 2030,' Big Ten enrollment rankings, football attendance and more
A 1-to-10 numerical look at what's making news on and off the UI campus on this homecoming weekend:
1
Win away from the football team becoming bowl-eligible — and its coaches becoming bonus-eligible, the first time that’s happened in the Bret Bielema era. Making even a lower-tier postseason game is worth an extra $12,000 for Bielema’s assistants and $25,000 for the head coach.
But at 5-1 with six games to go (plus a possible appearance in the Big Ten title game), many are thinking bigger than a trip to Detroit for the Quick Lane Bowl. Which, of course, means bigger bonuses for the coaching staff at season’s end:
— Third-tier bowl (i.e. Music City, Pinstripe): $20,000 for the assistant coaches, $50,000 for Bielema.
— Second-tier bowl (i.e. Citrus, Tampa Bay): $30,000 for the assistant coaches, $100,000 for Bielema.
— Top-tier bowl (i.e. Rose, Fiesta, Orange, Sugar, Cotton, Peach): $45,000 for the assistant coaches, $300,000 for Bielema.
— College Football Playoff: An invite is worth $50,000 for the assistants and $200,000 for Bielema — on top of the bonuses they would have already likely earned for having won the Big Ten title game to get there.
Win the whole thing, and deliver Illinois’ first undisputed national title in the sport, and those payments jump to $90,000 and $525,000.
2nd
Where Illinois ranks among Big Ten campuses in total enrollment, based on early fall totals reported by universities. (Northwestern‘s total listed below is for 2021-22. The league’s lone private university hasn’t crunched its fall numbers yet, undergraduate enrollment dean Christopher Watson said).
1. Ohio State 60,540
2. Illinois 56,644
3. Minnesota 54,955
4. Rutgers 51,252
5. Michigan 51,225
6. Purdue 50,884
7. Michigan State 50,023
8. Wisconsin 49,886
9. Indiana 47,005
10. Penn State 46,060
11. Maryland 40,709
12. Iowa 31,656
13. Nebraska 23,805
14. Northwestern 23,410
3
Majors with the word “engineering” in them that rank among the eight most popular for UI freshmen at this early stage, according to enrollment management data. Here’s a look at the top dozen, not including the popular “undeclared”:
1. Biology 382
2. Psychology 350
3. Political science 168
4. Civil engineering 156
5. Economics 153
6. Computer engineering 129
7. Architectural studies 127
8. Electrical engineering 120
9. Agricultural and consumer economics 116
10. Mathematics 114
11. Interdisciplinary health sciences 112
12. Animal sciences 109
4
Big Ten members on The Princeton Review’s list of the 25 public schools that are the best values: No. 9 Michigan, No. 17 Purdue, No. 19 Illinois and No. 25 Minnesota. Topping the charts: Cal-Berkeley, Georgia Tech and Virginia.
5
“Key strategies” outlined in Vision 2030, a seven-year plan designed to make Illinois “the pre-eminent public research university with a global impact.”
Campus leaders and experts will go into more detail about the action plans during Wednesday’s “Global Summit” symposium at the I-Hotel and Conference Center, but here’s a rundown of the top priorities:
— STRATEGY 1: Education for global citizenship.
“Recognizing our fundamental responsibility to educate global problem solvers, we must incentivize academic units to integrate education abroad into the curriculum; expand global learning options for students that utilize cutting-edge technologies for virtual and hybrid programs, internships, and international research; and offer complementary opportunities to enhance in-class learning and build a foundation to prepare globally competent students.”
— STRATEGY 2: Engagement for impact in the global south.
“In concert with our on-campus activities to foster diversity, equity, inclusion and sustainability, we must focus our global vision on enhancing relationships in Africa, Latin America and parts of Asia where the university has historically not been engaged; connecting with diaspora communities across the state of Illinois; expanding visible support for Indigenous rights globally; and investing in opportunities to address the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”
— STRATEGY 3: Leadership for innovative partnership and development.
“Students, faculty, and staff across colleges, research institutes and centers are already actively participating in collaborative scholarship across disciplines and the university’s legacy strategic partnerships are yielding positive outcomes. Utilizing this robust foundation, we must identify and invest in partnership opportunities that expand existing networks and sustain them on a global scale.”
— STRATEGY 4: Education for inclusive excellence.
“Building on our experience and leadership in global education and engagement, the university is strategically poised to demonstrate inclusive excellence across all dimensions of our institution. Creating a more diverse and inclusive university aligns with core institutional values of being a global, public research university and reflects our commitment to pursuing equitable impact in the Global South.”
— STRATEGY 5: Global excellence for the state of Illinois.
“As the state of Illinois’ flagship public research university, the university has a fundamental responsibility to contribute constructively to the state’s social and economic development. The university is critically poised to be a leader in educating globally competent students who can contribute positively to the state.”
6
Campustown polling places where votes can be cast in next month’s midterm elections, two of which open early — the Illini Union (Oct. 24) and the Siebel Center for Design (Oct. 31).
Consider this a public service announcement; the last time these offices were on the ballot, in 2018, lines in the afternoon and evening of election eve and day at the Union were endless, leading to calls for change.
7
Sub-20,000 Illini football crowds at 60,670-seat Memorial Stadium the past five full seasons (excluding 2020) — after actual turnstile totals were tallied. The latest happened on the night of the program’s first Thursday home game — a 31-0 shutout of Chattanooga on Sept. 22.
Here’s a look at crowd counts for Illinois’ three non-conference games of 2022, obtained by The News-Gazette via open records request. First is the tickets-distributed number you’ll hear read over the PA system at every major college football stadium and listed as the official attendance in every team’s box score. Second is the turnstile count — the number of fans who showed up on game day:
AUGUST 27
Result: 38-6 win over Wyoming
Tickets distributed: 37,832
Turnstile count: 26,747
SEPTEMBER 10
Result: 24-3 win over Virginia
Tickets distributed: 33,669
Turnstile count: 22,451
SEPTEMBER 22
Result: 31-0 shutout of Chattanooga
Tickets distributed: 37,579
Turnstile count: 18,099
8
Liquor-law arrests made by UI police on public property the past three years, among just 15 total in 2019, 2020 and 2021 after you add campus property, student housing and non-campus property locations.
The total number of liquor-law violations referred for disciplinary action during that same stretch, according to the campus’ newly released annual security and fire safety report: 960 (420 in 2021, 242 in 2020, 298 in 2019).
9
Age of Christopher Bridges when his folks moved the family from Champaign to suburban Chicago. Thirty-six years, nine studio albums and six “Fast & Furious” films later, the rapper/actor who now goes by Ludacris is headed back home, the star of Saturday night’s homecoming concert at State Farm Center.
10
Most-represented countries in the UI’s fall 2022 student body (that’s all students — undergrad, grad and professional), according to the campus’ 10-day enrollment data:
1. China 5,859 (3,820 men, 2,032 women, 7 unknown)
2. India 2,895 (1,914 men, 979 women, 2 unknown)
3. South Korea 923 (552 men, 370 women, 1 unknown)
4. Canada 152 (105 men, 46 women, 1 unknown)
5. Indonesia 127 (83 men, 44 women)
6. Nigeria 116 (66 men, 50 women)
7. Brazil 111 (63 men, 48 women)
8. Bangladesh 109 (67 men, 42 women)
9. Turkey 104 (65 men, 39 women)
10. Pakistan 102 (71 men, 30 women, 1 unknown)