The University of Illinois Foundation is getting a new building for operations near State Farm Center and the I Hotel.
They’ll be moving into the new space due to being moved out of Harker Hall in interest of it becoming a historical building, says UI Foundation president Jim Moore.
Harker, the oldest building on campus, was slated to be demolished 30 years ago.
“The board just couldn’t see that happening,” Moore said.
The foundation funded renovations for the building, so the university allowed them to use it as headquarters.
In the past 30 years, the foundation has grown past Harker’s walls into multiple Urbana buildings, so looking for another pre-existing building seemed unrealistic.
Moore said he’s looking forward to having the entire staff in the same building, even though designs had to change to accommodate more flexible working spaces that he says people expect since the pandemic.
“We spent a lot of time trying to understand how the building would be used by the people who would be in it,” Moore said.
A focus in the design has been making the first floor of the building a public place for people to gather, including a cafe and seating areas.
“The open floor plan on the first floor and the design of the space will really celebrate donors,” Moore said. “That’s the thing that when people walk in, we want them to feel and see.”
Upstairs, there will be some small conference rooms, but the advantage of being near the I Hotel is proximity to more conference space.