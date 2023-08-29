Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Illini Insider,” your regular dose of University of Illinois news from beat writer Luke Taylor. Fresh out of college himself, he’s always looking for story tips, photo ideas and social media mentions. Email him at ltaylor@news-gazette.com and he’ll give chase.One of the newest student organizations on the UI campus is a highlight for me as a dog lover: the Illini Kennel Club.
Vice president Danielle Willenborg wrote about the group over on the Voices of ACES blog, highlighting the educational goals of the club.
Willenborg is majoring in animal sciences, though she said a lot of her experience working with canines comes from working in a vet clinic and UI vet emergency service.
One of the big goals of the Kennel Club is to bring dog owners together to form a community.
“I’ve had countless conversations with fellow club members who find themselves owning dogs without really knowing any other dog owners,” Willenborg wrote. “Maybe they do know one or two, but they own a border collie and their friend owns a pug. Two very different breeds that are probably going to cause very different problems.”
Another big purpose of the club is educating those dog owners on how to work with and train their pets.
Willenborg said she enjoys bringing in guest speakers as part of her role as VP, but meetings in the Stock Pavilion also create an opportunity for socialization and training.
Anyone who has owned a reactive or energetic dog (shoutout to my own Scout and Cici) knows how valuable that safe area to work with the pup can be.
Willenborg mentioned co-owning a reactive dog who she now considers non-reactive.
“However difficult it was at the time, thanks to her, I understand how deeply frustrating it is to work with reactive dogs in uncontrolled environments, where unexpected interactions could undo months of progress,” Willenborg said.
The club’s info night is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today in room 150 of the Animal Science Laboratory, and Willenborg said meetings will be held biweekly. Many meetings and events are dog-friendly.
If you know of a student organization that should be featured here on Illini Insider, send me an email.