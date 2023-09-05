Sign up for our daily newsletter here
A new art exhibition is coming to the Illini Union gallery by way of Mexico, featuring photos of murals from that country.
“Movement Routes, Mexican Muralism” was created by the Manuel Toussaint Photographic Archive of the Institute of Aesthetic Research of the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México for the 100th anniversary of the Mexican Muralism art movement.
The movement began soon after the Mexican Revolution and these public art pieces tended to have a political tone.
The Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México has a large collection of the murals since it invited artists in to create educational pieces in the 1920s.
The opening celebration for the exhibition in the Illini Union is scheduled for Sept. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Featured speakers include Manuel Toussaint Photographic Archive coordinator Ricardo Alvarado Tapia, muralism expert Sandra Zetina and Luis Adrián Vargas, who curated the exhibition.
There will also be an opening reception that evening from 4-5:30 p.m.