Illini Insider | My Campus: Industrial & Enterprise Systems Engineering's Heidi Craddock
She started her first full-time job on campus — as a “clerk typist II” in the UI’s Housing Contracts and Assignments Office — close to 27 years ago.
But technically, HEIDI CRADDOCK was an Illini long before that — dating back to her time working in concessions at the building formerly known as the Assembly Hall while a Heritage High Hawk living in rural Longview.
And look at her now — winner of the Industrial & Enterprise Systems Engineering’s 2021 staff excellence award, the department’s associate director of undergraduate programs and a soon-to-be-minted August 2021 UI alumna with an Ed.M. in Education Policy, Organization and Leadership.
With the start of the semester just around the bend, the Vermilion County resident and Homer United Methodist Church member took us for a virtual tour of some of her favorite spaces and places on and around campus.
The first place I’d take a newcomer I wanted to impress
The starting point of any tour I gave of campus would be the Alma Mater, Altgeld Tower with the bells chiming and the Illini Union. There is something very magical about being down in the heart of our campus at the start of the school year.
Honorable mentions would be The Great Hall in Krannert Center, the Bardeen Quad in the spring when the trees are blooming and the Main Quad in the fall when the trees are changing.
And you cannot leave out Memorial Stadium in the fall with the sounds of football and the Marching Illini and the State Farm Center full of excited basketball fans.
For new students, Quad Day is a must.
The place I can’t wait to revisit, with pandemic restrictions eased
I will just be happy to be back on campus. It will be bittersweet because so many of my students graduated over the last 16 months.
Under normal circumstances, I would have had the chance to read their names and celebrate their achievements as they participated in graduation ceremonies.
Where I was when I got great advice
Over the years, I have been blessed to have amazing mentors. I worked as a civil service staff member in the undergraduate office in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering with Professor Keith Hjelmstad and Chief Undergraduate Advisor Pete Lenzini.
Keith and Pete both encouraged me to complete my undergraduate degree because they told me I had a gift for working with students and felt I would make a good advisor.
At their encouragement, I spoke with a longtime friend and mentor, Barb Niepert, who had been a teacher and was an advisor in the College of Engineering at that time and I made the decision to complete my undergraduate degree, which led to my current role.
The one spot that should never be messed with, no matter how old it gets
My list is too long. I am thankful for renovation and preservation projects on campus.
For example, conference rooms in Engineering Hall on the third floor; the fireplaces are beautiful. My family has a lot of history with the University of Illinois because many of us have worked on campus.
Favorite place to think
I love walking, so any place that I can walk around campus and take in beauty — and activity — is a great place to think.
Favorite spots for a meal or drink
In no particular order: Irish nachos at Murphy’s, fish at DeLuxe, Chai Tea Latte from Espresso Royale and the Morning Bender with bacon and no cream cheese and a side of Truffle tots from Cracked.
Favorite spots without walls
I do not get there very often because my office is on the other end of campus but I love the Arboretum and Japan House gardens.
On my end of campus, seeing “Grainger Bob” and “Quinn the Quintessential Engineer” are favorites.