Welcome to "Illini Insider," your regular dose of University of Illinois news from beat writer Luke Taylor.
The pickleball craze has officially made its way to the University of Illinois campus.
UIUC Pickleball has had a bit of a challenge finding a good place to play — Hessel Park works, but it’s off campus.
Tennis courts on South Dormer Drive and East Gregory Drive are in a better location, but UIUC Pickleball secretary Catherine Rack told me the group was having to use tape to mark the court for their game.
On Monday, she let me know that the club was looking into working with Campus Recreation to get the lines painted on.
By Wednesday, when I spoke to campus rec director Marcus Jackson and checked out the courts for myself, two of the East Gregory tennis courts had the necessary lines for pickleball.
Sounds like they’re brand new; around noon Wednesday, Jackson told me staff was “in the process” of painting the lines, but by the end of the day, he got an update from his facilities team that the work was done.
We’ll see if two courts prove to be enough to handle the ever-growing numbers of pickleball players.