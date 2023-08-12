Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Illini Insider,” your regular dose of University of Illinois news from beat writer Luke Taylor. Fresh out of college himself, he’s always looking for story tips, photo ideas and social media mentions. Email him at ltaylor@news-gazette.com and he’ll give chase.
***
Actor and UI alum Nick Offerman will be coming to campus to raise money for the Japan House for the second time on Aug. 26 at the Foellinger Auditorium.
Offerman is best known for his role as a deadpan government employee on “Parks and Recreation” as well as a more recent dramatic role as an apocalypse survivalist on “The Last of Us.”
He has spoken publicly about his appreciation for UI’s Japan House and his relationship with professor Shozo Sato, who inspired his interest in acting and art during a year-long world tour with other students.
Offerman designed and built the gazebo near the Japan House, held a meet and greet dinner fundraiser for the house in 2017 and put on a comedy show fundraiser at the Foellinger Auditorium in 2018.
His upcoming event will be similar to the one in 2018, raising funds for an addition to the house.
Diana Liao, education and engagement specialist for Japan House, attended the previous show and had a lot of fun; she says to expect funny stories and lots of audience interactions.