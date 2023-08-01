Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Illini Insider,” your regular dose of University of Illinois news from beat writer Luke Taylor. Fresh out of college himself, he’s always looking for story tips, photo ideas and social media mentions. Email him at ltaylor@news-gazette.com and he’ll give chase.
Orange Krush has some big plans in the works for this fall season – including growing the student section at basketball games.
In the past, the Krush section has only had seating for 700 students, despite often having more like 3,000 wanting to sit with the group.
Zach Torf, this year’s vice president for the organization, said they started talking with the State Farm Center about solutions after seeing complaints about long lines to sit in the section.
Starting this fall, they’ll expand upward to the second level of seating around the Lou Henson court and add room for 2,000 more students.
“It gives students a really good reason to be there,” Torf said.
The group’s philanthropy is expanding too, with an emphasis on raising money year-round, including some events at football tailgates with Block I like bags tournaments and giveaways.
Torf teased one other big plan we’ll see soon, but he says he can’t share what it is until the first game – but I’ll be on the lookout for fan theories on what it could be.
Here’s the hint I got: it’ll be a new way to distract opponents in a fun and friendly manner.