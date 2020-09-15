ILLINI INSIDER: Remote teaching tips, by four of UI's finest
Since it’s looking like the resumption of full-fledged in-person teaching may be delayed awhile, we asked four recipients of the UI’s Campus Award for Excellence in Online & Distance Teaching for their best bits of advice on how to be just as effective a professor from afar.
MIKE TWIDALE (2009 winner)
Professor, School of Information Sciences
“I teach human computer interaction. Often, we see a new technology simply copying aspects of an older one rather than playing to its strengths.
“For example, early automobiles were called ‘horseless carriages’ to help people understand what they were. Good idea. But some automobiles were steered by reins. Bad idea.
“People soon realized that just because you steer a horse with reins does not mean you should steer a car the same way. It’s the same with teaching online versus teaching face to face.
“Some things are just the same — we are still trying to help students learn and understand — but others are different. Copying the old way of doing it may not work.
“My advice: Look to the strengths and different opportunities of teaching online, and try taking advantage of these. Don’t try and make your online class a ‘lecture theater in Zoom.’ That’s like trying to steer an automobile with reins.”
DAWN BOHN (2020 winner)
Director, Online Masters in Food Science Program
“Focus on the human connection in online learning.
“We must remember that unique individuals actually exist beyond our screens, and embedding opportunities in online courses that connect instructors and students on an individual level can create learning experiences that foster individual growth, peer engagement and student success.
“Taking the time to develop purposefully designed, intentionally innovated, personally adaptable learning experiences does require time and energy, but the positive impact it can have on students is absolutely worth it.”
MELISSA WONG (2012 winner)
Instructor, School of Information Sciences
“When people are new to online teaching, their initial focus is often on how they are going to present the course content to students — should they create videos? Should they have synchronous sessions and lecture?
“But in really great online teaching, the course is designed around student engagement and interaction — interaction with content, with the instructor and with peers. Instructors can create opportunities for interaction in lots of different ways, such as real-time discussion in a platform like Zoom, using collaborative tools to facilitate small group work, or building opportunities for peer critiques or instructor feedback into assignments.
“Rather than thinking about transmitting content, instructors should be thinking about facilitating learning.”
KATE McDOWELL (2018 winner)
Associate Professor, School of Information Sciences
“Solicit student stories related to course content, read them and respond to them — live or in video — by reflecting back the trends in the responses.
“This practice ties content to life experience, which makes it more likely that students will retain it, and humanizes students to the teacher and to each other. Student stories might be their memory of first encounter with the topic, a story of a learning experience related to the topic or anything that connects content to life experience.
“If students prefer not to share their own story, then they can share a story of someone else’s connection to the topic. An example from my storytelling course: Share the story of your name. From information organization and access: Share a story about your best information source(s). This works with anyone who is old enough to type a story, and it could be adapted for even younger people using video stories.”