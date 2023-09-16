Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Ron Carter, Donald Vega and Malina Moy joined the ranks of visiting artists to sign the walls of Krannert Center for the Performing Arts after their performances at Ellnora: The Guitar Festival last weekend.
Sometime in the late 1990s, Krannert staff started a tradition of collecting signed photos from visiting artists who performed in the Foellinger Great Hall.
Over time, keeping track of the photo collection and preserving the paper became too much of a hassle so, in 2019, a signature wall was created on the second floor.
A list of visiting artists from as far back as 1969 was created and printed on the wall as well.
Signage on the wall says that it’s only for artists who performed in Foellinger, but Krannert communications director Linea Johnson said that they have actually moved to including all visiting artists.
Johnson is fairly new to the position, and was surprised to see the number of signatures on the wall.
“It’s just amazing how many people have performed there and how many big names there are,” Johnson said.