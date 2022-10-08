What happened
Should anything else have been expected with the No. 1 and No. 3 scoring defenses nationally convening on a single field? Points were at a premium to begin with, and an ankle injury for quarterback Tommy DeVito only compounded that issue for Illinois. Another late breakthrough by Chase Brown helped, and Fabrizio Pinton's game winner was the difference.
What it means
Illinois' floor and ceiling just got significantly lower for however long DeVito is sidelined. Maybe it was the suddenness of the change Saturday night against Iowa, but the Illini offense bottomed out with Art Sitkowski running the show and not all of that slide can be attributed to the Hawkeyes' defense. DeVito can't get back fast enough for Illinois.
What's next
A Homecoming matchup and an 11 a.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium against Minnesota. It's another chance for Illinois to solidify its place atop the Big Ten West standings. Getting DeVito back will help. Same for cornerback Taz Nicholson and kicker Caleb Griffin. It would be an unfortunate time for the Illini to remain shorthanded.
***
CHAMPAIGN — Fabrizio Pinton's game-winning field goal almost wasn’t Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.
It almost became a go-ahead touchdown for Iowa after backup quarterback Art Sitkowski appeared to fumble a designed run play for him, in a five-wide set no less, that the Hawkeyes returned nearly 80 yards.
Replay review saved Illinois. Sitkowski’s left forearm was done with the ball still wrapped up tight in his right. Pinton, the walk-on backup, got his chance and delivered a 38-yard field goal to give Illinois a 9-6 lead with 2 minutes, 49 seconds to play.
Two stops from the Illinois defense — one an interception by freshman safety Matthew Bailey — in those closing minutes turned it into a 9-6 victory and kept the Illini’s streak alive of zero touchdowns allowed on Zuppke Field.
Calling Sitkowski’s number on that final play was a curious choice. One Illinois made repeatedly after starting quarterback Tommy DeVito went down with an ankle injury in the second quarter.
Turning to the nation’s leading rusher would have seemed like the obvious decision. It was. Eventually.
Illinois didn’t really feed its workhorse running back until late in the third quarter and again late in the fourth after choosing not to on a pivotal drive deep in Iowa territory that turned into a turnover. But a seventh straight 100-yard rushing performance from Chase Brown churned out just enough yardage to set up Fabrizio Pinton’s game winner.
Brown finished with 31 rushes for 146 yards. Sitkowski completed 13 of 19 passes for 74 yards and an interception in the red zone.
That meant Saturday’s win was secured by the Illinois defense. Outside linebacker Seth Coleman had two sacks, defensive lineman Johnny Newton had 2 1/2 tackles for loss and the Illini harassed Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras for four straight quarters in another dominant home performance.