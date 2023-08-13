One hundred years ago Sunday, only 12 weeks remained until the official opening of the University of Illinois’ newest and largest athletic edifice: Memorial Stadium.
Though a massive amount of work on the gigantic structure remained, a bright green bed of sod was already in place. The blue grass, grown from sod transported from the Percival farm south of the stadium, survived impressively following recent heavy rains.
The Daily Illini on Aug. 9, 1923, reported that enough concrete had been poured to allow more than 30,000 fans to sit in the structure.
“Forms for the last seven sections of seats in the lower decks have almost been completed and the workers will begin pouring cement there soon,” the story said. “Two of the rampways that will be used to fill and empty the giant structure have been poured under each stand. Forms for the other ramps are under construction and concrete will poured on these by the end of August.
“The northeast ramp tower is now almost to the height of the upper deck of the stadium. The northwestern tower is not so far advanced in construction as most of the work has been centered on the east side in recent weeks. Yesterday, the last steel girder for the structure was lifted into place. This completes the steel work, which in some respects has been retarding progress. Except for the riveting of cross beams, the steel workers have finished their task.
“Carpenters have already moved their tools to the balcony where they have begun the construction of forms for seats in the upper deck. Within a week or so, the concrete workers will build their tracks up on this deck and seats will be poured there.”
Five weeks later, in the Sept. 11, 1923, issue of The Daily Illini, a front-page story revealed some startling news about the financial situation that faced the University.
“The stadium treasury is ‘broke,’” the story began. “With less than $40,000 in ready money, C.J. Rosebery, the Stadium Collection Manager, faces what is probably the greatest problem that has come up since construction began — the necessity of stirring up the realization among Illini students and alumni that they must pay up $300,000 in delinquent pledges in order to pay September and October bills for construction work necessary to put the stadium in readiness for the Homecoming game. It is estimated that these bills will be between $250,00 and $300,000.
“Latest figures show that the delinquent stadium installments amount to more than $317,000. First installment pledges (due Jan. 1, 1922) are still 13 percent delinquent. Second installment pledges, due July 1, 1922, are 25 percent delinquent. Third installment pledges are 30 percent delinquent. Fourth installment pledges are 44 percent delinquent. When the fourth installment was due July 1, 1923, it was 49.6 percent delinquent.”
The story continued ...
“With an increased force of workers on the stadium employed to assure completion in time for the opening game, immediate payment is necessary,” Rosebery said. “The contractors have already engaged 50 more carpenters to speed up work on the concrete, while all 150 carpenters will work an hour overtime until Nov. 3. According to present plans, we expect that there will be 56,200 seats ready for the opening game.”
History shows that pledges were sufficiently realized and that the Nov. 3, 1923, game did occur between Illinois and Chicago. The official attendance that afternoon was 60,632, more than 5,000 than what was projected.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday:
- Steve Bernstein, football coach (79)
Monday:
- Taylor Kuper, volleyball
Tuesday:
- Aicha Ndour, basketball
Wednesday:
- Wayne Angel, track & field (71)
Thursday:
- Eugene Wilson, football (43)
Friday:
- Bryce Barnes, football (23)
Saturday:
- Davis Hendrickson, baseball (33)