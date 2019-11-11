The Illinois men's basketball team lost 90-69 at No. 21 Arizona on Sunday night.
But will Brad Underwood's program beat out the Wildcats for a highly-coveted Class of 2020 prospect? Stay tuned.
Adam Miller, a four-star guard from Chicago Morgan Park, announced a final list of three schools on Monday afternoon, with Illinois joining Arizona and Louisville.
Miller sent out a photo on his Twitter account on Monday afternoon with photos of himself in all three jerseys, and he also indicated in the tweet he will be committing on Nov. 21.
Miller took an official visit to Illinois in mid-September and could become the second Morgan Park product to pick the Illini since Underwood became the Illini coach in March 2017. Ayo Dosunmu, who played one season with Miller at Morgan Park, was the first commit to pledge to Underwood when he did so in November 2017.
Miller averaged 28.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.1 steals per game last season at Morgan Park.
Illinois already has two commits in the Class of 2020 in Prolific Prep (Calif.) forward Coleman Hawkins and Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran point guard Andre Curbelo. The early signing period window starts on Wednesday and lasts until Nov. 20.