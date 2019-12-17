Illini-Mizzou: How to find it on TV
Listen to the hometown call here.
ST. LOUIS — Yes, Illinois fans, the Braggin’ Rights game against Missouri will be shown locally.
But you may have to do some pregame channel surfing to find it.
Saturday’s noon matchup will be televised on the SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference’s five-year-old equivalent to BTN.
The SEC Network is available to Comcast digital subscribers on Channel 537. It is Channel 611 on DirecTV and Channel 404 on DISH.
While owned by ESPN, the network doesn’t have the same national notoriety (or viewership) as the channels that carried the game in years past — ESPN in 2006, ESPN2 every other year from 2005-15, as well as 2017.
BTN broadcast last year’s 79-63 Mizzou win, and the SEC will get its turn this weekend, with Mike Morgan and former Tigers star Jon Sundvold on the call.
It’s the second big-time Illini game this season not televised on traditional basic cable. Illinois’ Nov. 10 loss at Arizona was carried by the Pac-12 Network.
