DECATUR — The Illini’s star basketball center is using his name, image and likeness for a new campaign: to show how manufacturing jobs are “#CoolLikeKofi.”
Decatur’s T/CCI Manufacturing, headed by prolific UI donors the Demirjian family, is partnering with more than 15 Illini athletes, including Kofi Cockburn, to promote clean energy and electrification in the manufacturing industry, it was announced at a Monday news conference in Decatur.
"Like the Demirjian experience, I am also a first-generation immigrant," Cockburn said at Monday's announcement. "I know what it takes to build yourself up from the ground up, all the sacrifices, hard work and determination.
"I'm just blessed to be a part of this."