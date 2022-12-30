Ahead of today's 2 p.m. Kathy's Mailbag: Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
CHAMPAIGN — Where will you watch the Illinois vs. Mississippi State game Monday morning?
The folks at Aspen Tap House in Champaign are hoping you’ll head their way.
Manager Rachel Rosenbaum said the restaurant/bar will open an hour early Monday morning, at 10 a.m. in advance of the 11 a.m. game.
“We want to give Champaign-Urbana the best opportunity to see all the game,” she said.
During the game, she said, burgers will be buy one, get one free.
How big a crowd to expect, Rosenbaum said she doesn’t know. It’s going to be a Monday morning, when a lot of people will be working. Then again, she said, a lot of people are still on winter break.
“But we are planning on a big crowd,” she said.