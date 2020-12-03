College/Prep Sports Reporter

Our breakdown of Wednesday's 82-69 loss in Indianapolis:

Player of the game

Baylor guard Adam Flagler

Neither preseason All-American on the court Wednesday night in Indianapolis winds up taking home top honors, although a late charge from Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu did mean he outscored the Bears’ Jared Butler. But both highly-touted guards struggled with their shot, each finishing 6 of 18 from the field as they did stuff the stat sheet in different ways. It was Flagler, though, who provided a spark off the bench for Baylor and finished with a team-high 18 points to go with three rebounds and three assists.

Backcourt

Illinois: C | Baylor: A

The Bears’ deep backcourt was as advertised. Flagler and Butler were just part of it. Add in MaCio Teague, Davion Mitchell and even Mark Vital, and the Bears had two more double-digit scorers and, since four of them regularly played at the same time, they switched everything defensively. Dosunmu got going late and finished with 18 points, but it wasn’t enough. Trent Frazier struggled with turnovers (five) and Adam Miller didn’t make any of his six three-point attempts.

Frontcourt

Illinois: B- | Baylor: C+

This was supposed to be the Illini’s advantage, and it still was. Just with Giorgi Bezhanishvili as the X-factor in the post, while Kofi Cockburn got in foul trouble in the first half and stayed in it the rest of the game. Meanwhile, Bezhanishivili had a throwback game to the type of confident performance he regularly flashed as a freshman.

Bench

Illinois: B+ | Baylor: A-

Bezhanishvili was the spark Illinois needed off the bench. Andre Curbelo did his part, too. The trio of Flagler, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Matthew Mayer was just a bit more productive. The way Bezhanishvili played, though, is a positive for the Illini after bench play became a question mark the longer last week’s multi-team event went on.

Overall

Illinois: B- | Baylor: A-

The Illini didn’t roll over after falling behind by double digits in the second half. They competed to the final buzzer, hanging with the No. 2 team in the country. Brad Underwood’s team just wasn’t quite ready to take that next step as a contender on the national stage.

