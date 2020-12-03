Our breakdown of Wednesday's 82-69 loss in Indianapolis:
Player of the game
Baylor guard Adam Flagler
Neither preseason All-American on the court Wednesday night in Indianapolis winds up taking home top honors, although a late charge from Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu did mean he outscored the Bears’ Jared Butler. But both highly-touted guards struggled with their shot, each finishing 6 of 18 from the field as they did stuff the stat sheet in different ways. It was Flagler, though, who provided a spark off the bench for Baylor and finished with a team-high 18 points to go with three rebounds and three assists.
Backcourt
Illinois: C | Baylor: A
The Bears’ deep backcourt was as advertised. Flagler and Butler were just part of it. Add in MaCio Teague, Davion Mitchell and even Mark Vital, and the Bears had two more double-digit scorers and, since four of them regularly played at the same time, they switched everything defensively. Dosunmu got going late and finished with 18 points, but it wasn’t enough. Trent Frazier struggled with turnovers (five) and Adam Miller didn’t make any of his six three-point attempts.
Frontcourt
Illinois: B- | Baylor: C+
This was supposed to be the Illini’s advantage, and it still was. Just with Giorgi Bezhanishvili as the X-factor in the post, while Kofi Cockburn got in foul trouble in the first half and stayed in it the rest of the game. Meanwhile, Bezhanishivili had a throwback game to the type of confident performance he regularly flashed as a freshman.
Bench
Illinois: B+ | Baylor: A-
Bezhanishvili was the spark Illinois needed off the bench. Andre Curbelo did his part, too. The trio of Flagler, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Matthew Mayer was just a bit more productive. The way Bezhanishvili played, though, is a positive for the Illini after bench play became a question mark the longer last week’s multi-team event went on.
Overall
Illinois: B- | Baylor: A-
The Illini didn’t roll over after falling behind by double digits in the second half. They competed to the final buzzer, hanging with the No. 2 team in the country. Brad Underwood’s team just wasn’t quite ready to take that next step as a contender on the national stage.
1 of 25
iIllinois guard Trent Frazier (1) and Baylor's guard Mark Vital (11) go for a loose ball in the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) save the ball from going out of bounds into Baylor's forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) in the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) celebrates a three pointer by Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) in the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) tries to save a ball out of bounds while being guarded by Baylor's forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) in the second half of their game at the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) tries to block Baylor's guard Mark Vital (11) in the second half of their game at the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) reaches in a takes the ball away from Baylor's guard Adam Flagler (10) in the second half of their game at the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) reaches in a takes the ball away from Baylor's guard Adam Flagler (10) in the second half of their game at the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Illinois guard Adam Miller (44) shoots as Baylor's guard Jared Butler (12) guards and Illinois head coach Brad Underwood watches in the second half of their game at the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Illinois guard Jacob Grandison (3) is guarded by Baylor's guard Davion Mitchell (45) in the second half of their game at the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks with Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20), Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5), and Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) in the second half of their game at the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Illinois men's basketball takes on Baylor in the Jimmy V Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
1 of 25
iIllinois guard Trent Frazier (1) and Baylor's guard Mark Vital (11) go for a loose ball in the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) grabs a rebound over Baylor's guard Matthew Mayer (24) in the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Illinois guard Adam Miller (44) and Baylor's guard Mark Vital (11) in the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) keeps the ball away in the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
UI asst. coach Orlando Antigua chats with ESPN's Holly Rowe before the Illini's game in the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Illinois bench erupts after a Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) basket in the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) save the ball from going out of bounds into Baylor's forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) in the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) celebrates a three pointer by Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) in the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) knocks away a shot in the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) in the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) in the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) tries to save a ball out of bounds while being guarded by Baylor's forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) in the second half of their game at the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Baylor's guard Davion Mitchell (45) in the second half of their game at the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) tries to block Baylor's guard Mark Vital (11) in the second half of their game at the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) reaches in a takes the ball away from Baylor's guard Adam Flagler (10) in the second half of their game at the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
in the second half of their game at the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) reaches in a takes the ball away from Baylor's guard Adam Flagler (10) in the second half of their game at the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Illinois guard Adam Miller (44) shoots as Baylor's guard Jared Butler (12) guards and Illinois head coach Brad Underwood watches in the second half of their game at the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) and two Baylor players go for a rebound in the second half of their game at the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) in the second half of their game at the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Illinois guard Jacob Grandison (3) is guarded by Baylor's guard Davion Mitchell (45) in the second half of their game at the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Baylor's guard Mark Vital (11) in the second half of their game at the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Illinois guard Adam Miller (44) and Baylor's guard Mark Vital (11) in the second half of their game at the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood and Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) in the second half of their game at the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks with Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20), Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5), and Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) in the second half of their game at the Jimmie V. Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wed. Dec. 2, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).