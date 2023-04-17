Sign up for our daily (and free) newsletter here
BOSTON — University of Illinois’ wheelchair racer Susannah Scaroni won her first Boston Marathon on Monday despite having to stop before the halfway mark to repair a wheel.
By then, Scaroni had taken a commanding lead, and she never relinquished it despite the chair complication.
The win continues a torrid stretch for Scaroni after an injury resulting from a car accident threatened her career less than two years ago. Scaroni has now won three of the last four World Marathon Majors after bursting onto the scene at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021 with a dominant performance in the 5,000 meters. The 31-year-old had never won one of the six world marathon majors before last year, when she won the Chicago Marathon and the New York Marathon.
In the men's wheelchair race, the UI's Daniel Romanchuk — who won the 2022 race — finished second to Marcel Hug.