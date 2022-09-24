VILLA GROVE — Illinois American Water announced Thursday it finalized the purchase of the water and wastewater systems from the city of Villa Grove for $11 million.
The purchase means the addition of about 1,489 water and 1,069 wastewater customers for the eastern Illinois service area of Illinois American Water.
Villa Grove Mayor Cassandra Eversole-Gunter said the sale “will provide the residents of Villa Grove with industry experts focused on upgrading the water and wastewater systems.”
“The city will benefit from capital investments we would not have been able to make without significant rate increases. With Illinois American Water as a long-term partner, we are able to invest in our future while keeping rates stable,” she said.
Justin Ladner, president of Illinois American Water, said in the last two years the company has entered into similar agreements with 11 other Illinois communities dealing with aging water and wastewater infrastructure.
“Our team is excited to serve our new customers in Villa Grove and expand our footprint in Douglas County,” said Ladner.
The company is planning to spend about $21 million in the first seven years of ownership to upgrade Villa Grove’s water and wastewater systems. The work will include replacing water meters, water mains, fire hydrants and wastewater mains. Improvements will also be made to lift stations, safety and security systems.
Illinois American Water also plans to design and build a new wastewater treatment plant to support community growth and make the system more reliable.
New customers will receive an Illinois American Water welcome packet in the mail. This packet includes information about online account management, billing and more.
To learn more about Illinois American Water and communities the company has partnered with, visit Partnering with Us under About Us at www.illinoisamwater.com.