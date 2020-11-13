The air was cold and crisp when Brian Barnhart and the Illinois football radio crew entered Camp Randall Stadium three weeks ago for the Illini’s game against Wisconsin.
The stadium was completely empty because of rising COVID-19 infections in the state, but he wouldn’t have been able to tell if he put on his headphones and looked down, with artificial crowd noise being pumped into his ears.
On Saturday, the atmosphere will be different from any radio call in Illinois football history. Instead of being sequestered in a box at Rutgers’ SHI Stadium, the radio team will stationed in Bielfeldt Athletics Administration Building in Champaign, calling the game remotely via a live feed.
“You notice the sun, the wind, the cold (when you’re at the game),” play-by-play announcer Barnhart said. “It was really cold up in Madison. Even though nobody was there at Camp Randall, you felt the weather. This will be a much more sterile environment. This will be much more comfortable, I’m sure, but you lose the feel of the game being in the studio, but that’s what we have to do these days.”
Beyond describing the visceral feeling of being in the stadium, Barnhart and the rest of the Illinois radio team hope that listeners won’t even be able to notice that the game in Piscataway, N.J., is being called over 1,000 miles away in Champaign.
Barnhart and color commentator Martin O’Donnell will have the artificial crowd noise piped into their headphones once again as they call what they see on the large screen in front of them.
“Watching on TV when you see the empty seats,” WDWS producer engineer Ed Bond said. “I don’t like watching that at all. But listening on the radio, radio has always been the theater of the mind.”
All 14 Big Ten teams have an agreement this year that they’d provide similar video feeds to each other for radio broadcasts. Derryl Myles, Illinois’ assistant director of athletics for video services, said the Illinois broadcast team would receive a “TV truck” feed from Rutgers, meaning the receive the feed before it goes out for distribution via satellite.
They’ll likely have four feeds split on one or two screens. That’ll include the “TV truck” feed, an “All-22 Cam” that shows a wide field of view including all 22 players, a feed of the scoreboard, and another feed that may be a camera on the ground or the delayed television broadcast.
Myles said the situation isn’t all too different from the feed given to the Big Ten Network in Chicago for non-revenue sports that routinely have games covered remotely.
“What we were proposing was very similar to their setup,” Myles said. “It’s just a situation of, ‘How do we do it on a local scale and what’s better for everyone to do.’ ”
Challenges will arise. Bond said one issue that may pop up is that he isn’t able to see the red hat, an official who signals when play can resume after a TV timeout.
Another challenge that may be augmented by calling a game remotely is that the crowd noise, while replicating somewhat a normal crowd, doesn’t completely mimic a crowd. That can even come into play while while calling games in person, like it did a few weeks ago when an opposing player ran into Illinois punter Blake Hayes.
“Normally, you would hear a ‘Whooooaaah,’ (from the crowd), and you didn’t hear it,” Barnhart said. “I’m watching the ball, and then it was like, ‘Oh, the punter got run into.’ Because in your head, you didn’t hear the reaction. That’s probably where it comes into play more than anything. Anticipatory plays and strange plays that happen all of a sudden. There’s no authentic reaction I guess.”
Saturday’s game will be the first attempt at what may become a recurring experience throughout basketball season. They’ll learn the quirks of calling a game far from the stadium.
Barnhart and Bond, though, hope the experience is one they can move on from after this academic year ends.
“You maybe take for granted walking through Grange Grove and there would be people tailgating and playing bags, with the atmosphere and the band, and everybody’s smiling because they’re having a good time, and that’s not there this year,” Barnhart said. “So you miss that.
“Don’t get me wrong,” he added, “I’m happy to just get to call games. That’s the important thing, even though the atmosphere is just not the same. Everybody’s trying to do the best with the situation.”