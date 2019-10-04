URBANA — The governing council for the new Illinois Innovation Network has selected its first officers and executive director, the University of Illinois announced Friday.
Kyle Harfst, associate vice president for economic development and innovation for the UI system, will be the first executive director of the statewide network.
Harfst had already been managing efforts to establish the UI-led network, which includes 15 university-based hubs across Illinois designed to boost the state’s economy through entrepreneurship, research, education and workforce development. The council includes a representative from each hub.
Harfst is former executive director of the Office of Innovation and Economic Development at Southern Illinois University Carbondale and its research park. He is paid $190,000 by the UI but will receive no extra stipend for the position with the innovation network, officials said.
At a Sept. 26 meeting, the council affirmed Harfst as executive director, chose officers, approved bylaws and created working groups to develop its four key areas.
Officers are Chairman Gerald Blazey, vice president for research and innovation partnerships at Northern Illinois University; Vice Chairwoman Leslie Roundtree, interim provost and vice president of academic affairs at Chicago State University; and Secretary Denise Cobb, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at SIU Edwardsville. Joseph Rives, senior vice president for strategic planning and initiatives at Western Illinois University, will be an at-large member on the council’s executive committee.