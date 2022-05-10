SPRINGFIELD — Born in Oswego, a community about 40 miles southwest of Chicago that was then farming-based, Rita Garman received a great deal of support from her parents to pursue her dreams — espousing education and service to others as important.
It helped to give her confidence as she sought a law degree at the University of Iowa in an era when female lawyers were rare.
“A professor once told me that he believed I was only there to ‘catch a husband’ and should give up my seat to a ‘more-deserving male candidate who would have a family to support,’” Garman said.
Garman paid him no heed and graduated in 1968. Six years later, the Danville resident was named an Illinois associate circuit judge — a situation so unusual that she and her late husband, Gill, found out about it on a news alert on Chicago’s WGN radio.
Nearly five decades later, the 78-year-old Garman — an Illinois Supreme Court justice since 2001 — announced Monday she would retire in July. It’s a decision she said she’s been considering for about a year.
Garman has seen things change dramatically in the field of law for women.
“I also had the experience of getting out of law school and interviewing for a position with a fellow classmate, and we were offered the same job, and he was offered $1,500 a year more than I was,” she said. “They offered it to him because he was a man. In 1968, that was a lot of money.”
She was turned down for a number of positions as an attorney.
The old saying that “living well is the best revenge” might apply. Or in this case, serving well.
Garman is the longest current-serving judge in Illinois — male or female.
She chuckles when she considers many people’s notion that Illinois Supreme Court justices only work five months a year because the court meets in January, March, May, September and November in Springfield.
“We each have a district office and review petitions and briefs and motions. A lot of people don’t understand that at least half of our work is administrative,” she said.
‘Never discuss politics’
Was Garman surprised last week when a draft was leaked of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion across the country?
“Those documents are internal to the Supreme Court. I can only speak to how the Illinois Supreme Court operates,” she said. “When a draft opinion is circulated, it’s internal to the court and it can be changed by the justices with suggestions from other members of the court.
“It is not a final decision of the court until it’s filed with the clerk.”
She said she has never had to render an opinion on a case involving abortion while sitting on the Illinois Supreme Court.
Garman explained the Illinois Supreme Court’s process:
“After we’ve heard oral arguments in cases and we’ve heard three, four or five in a day, the justices retire to a conference room and we take an impression vote,” she said. “Each justice votes based on what they’ve read from the brief and the examination of the record ... and the oral arguments of the parties.”
The justices vote “on what they think ought to happen in the case,” after which the chief justice assigns the cases in order of seniority on a rotation basis” to do a thorough examination of the record and the law and prepare a draft opinion “for the court’s consideration of what’s the law, what are the arguments and how should the Supreme Court come down and decide the case.”
The cases are generally circulated at the next term of the court, the justices will discuss the cases and then vote on each matter in reverse seniority.
“If you get four votes, it becomes an adopted opinion of the Supreme Court,” Garman said. “Anyone who votes against has the opportunity to write a written dissent, or they can write a concurrence if they agree with the outcome but disagree with some portion of the analysis.”
She said justices “never discuss politics. That’s never part of our consideration.”
Danville remains home
Garman has seen a number of changes in the law.
The recognition of the contribution of a homemaker to a marriage is now specifically recognized.
Juvenile law has also “changed dramatically,” she said, “with changes even in the ages of those who are eligible for consideration of the Juvenile Court Act. And changes have been made in court considerations of dispositions in juvenile cases.”
Technology has also brought changes, she said. Twenty years ago, there was no cybercrime, text messages, Instagram posts or Twitter posts “admissible as court records.”
“There are more sophisticated kinds of criminal trials with regard to embezzlement. The availability of the internet has been transitional,” she said.
Garman called her tenure on the bench “the role of a lifetime, the privilege to serve the people of the state of Illinois as a member of the court system at every level.”
With retirement looming, Garman said she will continue to reside in Danville, where she has lived since 1968.
She said she doesn’t have specific plans following retirement “other than spending more time with my family and traveling and making an assessment of what I really want to do.”