SPRINGFIELD — Fans of the St. Louis Cardinals who live in Illinois can soon get license plates that show their team spirit for the first time.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced prior to Thursday’s Cards-Cubs game at Busch Stadium that the new plates will be available for purchase after Labor Day.
The plates, which feature the traditional “Birds on Bat” logo, can be ordered after Labor Day at the Secretary of State’s website at cyberdriveillinois.com.
A randomly numbered St. Louis Cardinals plate for a currently titled vehicle with valid Illinois registration will cost $69. Pricing will be different for vanity and personalized plates.
White said money from the plates will support schools throughout the state.