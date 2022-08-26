Illinois' Walters No. 7 of 27 on Big Ten football coordinator compensation charts
For the 14th time in the past 20 years, Illinois is set to kick off a college football season with at least one new coordinator running the offense or defense.
But here’s a storyline that isn’t so familiar for a program searching for its seventh bowl bid since the turn of the century: One of its two coordinators is among the highest-paid in a conference not known for skimping on coach compensation.
Of the 27 Big Ten coordinators whose salaries are discoverable under open-records laws — Penn State and Northwestern don’t divulge such information — only six are scheduled to make more this year than second-year Illini defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, according to employment contracts obtained this week by The News-Gazette.
Two work at Ohio State, two at Michigan State, one each at Iowa and Wisconsin.
Officially, Walters didn’t become Illinois’ first million-dollar assistant coach until the calendar turned to 2022 but, in a rare move, athletics made public its plans to bump him from $850,000 to $1.05 million in mid-November, before he’d even finished his first season on Bret Bielema‘s coaching staff.
The contract was one of the 10 richest among defensive coordinators nationally, Illinois emphasized in announcing the news.
“Every decision we make every day is based on: How do we move the needle? How do we push the boulder farther up the mountain?” Athletic Director Josh Whitman told us during an hourlong offseason interview. “And in every decision we make, based on the information we have in that moment, especially when it comes to the finances and the intangible benefits that may return to us, we’ve made a judgment that this decision will return a greater investment for us as an athletic department than what it’s going to cost.
“And in some cases, that is a result of staff retention; it has to do with culture, it has to do with momentum. There are a lot of reasons we make the decisions that we do. But at the end of the day, we’ve made judgments that, in the case of Ryan Walters, he’s obviously done an exceptional job and it was important to us to demonstrate our support to him in that moment and I hope that means that he’ll be here a long time.”
Walters is the UI system’s third highest-paid employee (behind Bielema and men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood).
Bielema’s other coordinator — Barry Lunney Jr. — signed on for an annual salary of $675,000 after, in another rare move, Tony Petersen was dismissed after one year drawing up plays.
Here’s a look at how Illinois’ coordinator compensation compares to the rest of the Big Ten. (The higher salary figure is used for teams with multiple coordinators).
1. OHIO STATE: $3,300,000
OFFENSE: Kevin Wilson, $1,400,000
DEFENSE: Jim Knowles, $1,900,000
Extra point: The only Big Ten program paying seven-figure salaries to three assistants — defensive line coach Larry Johnson makes $1,330,000 — also offers perks. Should the Buckeyes lose in the semis of the College Football Playoff, like in 2019, it’s worth 21.25 percent of their salary. Win it, like in 2020, and it’s 25.5 percent.
2. WISCONSIN: $2,500,000
OFFENSE: Bobby Engram, $1,000,000
DEFENSE: Jim Leonhard, $1,500,000
Extra point: For leading the defense he once starred on to a No. 1 statistical finish (and a 24-0 win at Illinois), Leonhard got an offseason pay hike of $500,000. Engram, a former Penn State standout new to college ball after spending the past 11 seasons as an NFL assistant, will see his salary increase by $100,000 in 2023.
3. MICHIGAN STATE: $2,450,000
OFFENSE: Jay Johnson, $1,350,000
DEFENSE: Scottie Hazelton, $1,100,000
Extra point: The Spartans are one of college sports’ biggest spenders, this month locking in basketball’s Tom Izzo for $6.2 million a year nine months after signing football’s Mel Tucker to a 10-year, $95 million deal. Tucker’s contract called for $1.5 million more for his staff salary pool, $500,000 of which went to his coordinators.
4. IOWA: $2,200,000
OFFENSE: Brian Ferentz, $900,000
DEFENSE: Phil Parker, $1,300,000
Extra point: Should the Hawkeyes finish any season in the top 25 of the final coaches or AP poll, Kirk Ferentz’s 10 on-field assistants and strength coach get 10 percent raises. That helped Parker boost his pay by $200,000 this offseason despite his defense getting smeared in a 42-3 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten title game.
5 (tie). RUTGERS: $1,800,000
OFFENSE: Sean Gleeson, $1,025,000
DEFENSE: Joe Harasymiak, $775,000
Extra point: A program that was paying its head coach $950,000 when it entered the league eight years ago has come a long way, making Gleeson its first million-dollar assistant before last season. He works for the highest-paid Rutgers coach in any sport, at any time — Greg Schiano, who signed for eight years and $32 million in 2019.
5 (tie). MICHIGAN: $1,800,000
OFFENSE: Co-coordinators Sherrone Moore ($900,000) and Matt Weiss ($850,000)
DEFENSE: Co-coordinators Jesse Minter ($900,000) and Steve Clinkscale ($850,000)
Extra point: After losing both top assistants from last year’s Big Ten championship team — offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to the University of Miami, defense’s Mike Macdonald to the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens — Jim Harbaugh is trying something unique: co-coordinators on both sides of the ball.
7 (tie). ILLINOIS: $1,725,000
OFFENSE: Barry Lunney Jr., $675,000
DEFENSE: Ryan Walters, $1,050,000
Extra point: In addition to football-related bonuses ($10,000 for making the Big Ten title game, $30,000 for winning it, etc.), coaches can also earn up to $35,000 extra apiece for the team hitting academic goals — $5,000 per semester for a cumulative GPA between 2.5 and 2.74, $10,000 for 2.75 to 2.99, $17,500 for 3.0 or higher.
7 (tie). NEBRASKA: $1,725,000
OFFENSE: Mark Whipple, $875,000
DEFENSE: Erik Chinander, $850,000
Extra point: Bob Diaco, who made $825,000 for running the defense in 2017, went from the highest-paid assistant ever to No. 3 in one offseason. Nos. 1 and 2 are 2022’s coordinators — Whipple, a new hire, and Chinander, a returnee. Nebraska had funds to spare after slashing coach Scott Frost’s pay from $5 million to $4 million.
9. MARYLAND: $1,600,000
OFFENSE: Daniel Enos, $750,000
DEFENSE: Brian Williams, $850,000
Extra point: Williams has the bigger paycheck, Enos the better car perk. He get $750 a month (to Williams’ $500) to lease a vehicle of his choosing. Both also are eligible for performance-related incentives, including for Maryland winning the Big Ten championship game (worth 15 percent of their annual base salary).
10. MINNESOTA: $1,425,000
OFFENSE: Kirk Ciarrocca, $625,000
DEFENSE: Joe Rossi, $800,000
Extra point: Tack on $45,000 if the Gophers appear in any bowl, which they’ve done eight times since 2010. Earn a spot in one of the six marquee bowls outside the College Football Playoff — Cotton, Fiesta, Peach, Orange, Rose, Sugar — and the coordinators pocket an extra $80,000. Minnesota last made the Rose Bowl in 1961.
11. INDIANA: $1,250,000
OFFENSE: Walt Bell, $700,000
DEFENSE: Chad Wilt, $550,000
Extra point: The Hoosiers lead the league in most original incentives: Bell will earn an extra $25,000 if his offense scores at least 30 points in 60 percent of its games and another $25,000 if it finishes among the top four in the league in points per game. Both new coordinators also received $15,000 to cover moving expenses.
12. PURDUE: $1,100,000
OFFENSE: Brian Brohm, $550,000
DEFENSE: Co-coordinators Ron English ($550,000) and Mark Hagen ($500,000)
Extra point: There’s no confusing the Boilermakers’ Brohm brothers in the compensation department — head coach Jeff will make $5.1 million this year, nearly 10 times as much as his kid brother. Purdue coaches are also eligible for an array of bonuses, including ones tied to making the Rose Bowl (15 percent of base salary) and hitting team GPA goals.