Why he’s our coach of the year
Few teams in the country had as big a turnaround as Illinois did in 2019-20, going from 21 losses a year prior to 21 wins. The Illini did it with Underwood making dramatic changes to his entire system that better suited his personnel.
Was there one moment this past season where you felt the team had turned the corner?
Underwood: It was more about this group finding chemistry and everybody finding their way. I felt really positive over Christmas break. I thought we made just tremendous strides individually and as a team over the break. The break hit at the right time. We were in a good place. Even though we got blown out at Michigan State (on Jan. 2), that was a game we made some changes offensively because of lineups. I stayed with it. I was really patient in kind of forcing our offense to have to work for us in that game.
Did you ever have a moment you questioned the changes you made?
Underwood: I think any time you make changes, you’re a little unsure. We felt like with the addition of Kofi (Cockburn), we had to make some changes on the defensive side, and the numbers didn’t lie. That’s been well-documented about all of our defensive changes and why we made those. Still, when you’re implementing them, you’re going to have questions. Our team stuck with it. Our coaching staff stuck with it. Over the long haul, it played out to be beneficial. Offensively, there were probably more adjustments in trying to play big, trying to create floor spacing and trying to grow on that end of the court. The offensive side you can tinker with a little more than you can defensively, and we did that and our guys found a niche.
What was this team’s tournament potential?
Underwood: I think one of the things that we proved, and it started with the Wisconsin game, is we could win outside of State Farm. We continued to get better. We had everything you have to have to make a deep run. Defensively we were playing better than anybody in the league, we were one of the top rebounding teams in the country and we had guards who were clutch.
How did this past season’s successes further your vision of the program?
Underwood: It’s pretty easy to just look at the progression to understand what comes with maturity, what comes with experience, what comes with age and what comes with relationships. You’ve seen every aspect of our program grow. You’ve seen us perform better on the court. You’ve seen us become a better basketball team. You’ve seen our program grow. Everybody wants to win now. I get it. I’ve never had that approach. I knew this was going to be a process, and it still is. Are we there yet? We’re not, but we’re slowly getting there.
Where’s the one place you miss going the most in C-U the past few few months?
Underwood: My office at Ubben. That’s personal. This has been a tremendous silver lining opportunity for us as a family. We’ve never had so many dinners together. We walk the neighborhoods and now it’s really getting to know the people of Champaign. The guy you see walking the dog every morning, you usually wave. Now you’re spending time and have an opportunity to talk with him. It is nice to get back in to Ubben, and it’s nice to see our players’ faces and hear a ball bounce. We never want to take this for granted.
Scott Richey