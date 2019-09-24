SPRINGFIELD — Illinois officials agree that the growing number of severe respiratory illnesses related to vaping must be addressed, and in recent days, the state’s chief executive, top attorney and health expert have taken action.
On Monday, lawmakers explored legislative options during a committee hearing in Chicago.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said there are 69 people statewide sick with lung injuries resulting from the inhalation of chemicals from vaping. Thirteen others are being examined to see if their illnesses are related. One Illinois resident has died.
Each of them reported using either an e-cigarette or other product such as THC — that is “the only common thread” in Illinois’ cases, Ezike said. According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are more than 50 products and devices linked to the state’s cases.
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a warning to residents not to use e-cigarettes and other vaping products until the CDC completes an investigation being done in conjunction with the state Public Health Department.
“There is much more research needed to understand the short- and long-term health effects of using e-cigarette products,” he said.
The Department of Public Health has also assembled a panel of stakeholders and experts to evaluate vaping’s health impacts and appropriate regulatory controls. Its first meeting was Sept. 13, when representatives from various state agencies met in Chicago to understand what each was doing to combat “the current situation,” an IDPH spokeswoman said in an email.
“The working group is not only looking at the immediate situation, but also the larger issue of youth vaping,” she added.
The IDPH is also heading other initiatives. Officials have traveled to middle and high schools across the state to see how prevalent the use of vaping devices is, and they plan to launch a social media campaign explaining the negative health impacts, Ezike said.
Black market impact?
Attorney General Kwame Raoul told lawmakers Monday that he has been discussing with counterparts in other states the regulation and investigation of manufacturers of e-cigarette and vaping devices.
“Illinois is not alone is this crisis, but it has touched Illinois,” he said.
With the top attorneys in seven other states, Raoul petitioned the federal Food and Drug Administration to “strengthen” e-cigarette guidance, specifically related to flavored products. Legislation to ban selling flavored e-cigarettes was discussed during Monday’s panel of House lawmakers in Chicago.
“While I fully support a ban on flavored e-cigarettes, the problem is more comprehensive than that,” Raoul said. “I don’t believe the Legislature’s work will be done simply by banning flavored e-cigarettes.
“We have to realize a lot of the harm is growing out of the black market, and reflexive policies that are not fully thought out might have the reverse impact of growing the black market.”
Some Republican lawmakers questioned whether a statute banning flavored e-cigarette products was the best approach to address this issue, and whether the General Assembly should wait for the CDC to conclude its investigation into Illinois’ illnesses before drafting a legislative response.
'Keep our kids safe'
Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, highlighted what is still unclear — whether any of the cases resulted from product tampering, brands, ingredients or usage. He added e-cigarettes have been available to consumers for more than 10 years, but people have become seriously ill within only the past few months.
“Are we being too premature on addressing this issue with what’s been proposed when we don’t even know from the CDC ... what those issues are that are reflective of the problems that are putting these folks in the hospital?” Keicher asked.
Ezike said “there is no doubt” the “one commonality” is all 69 Illinois cases involved an e-cigarette or other vaping device. In responding to a question from Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst, Ezike said 75 to 80 percent of those cases included THC, the psychoactive substance in marijuana.
“I want to provide a solution that will keep our kids safe,” said Rep. Grant Wehrli, R-Naperville. “Yes, we need to look at the underage use of any vape product, whether it’s flavored or not. But if we’re concerned about life and people’s health and safety, then we need to make sure we have a solution that is solving the problem.”