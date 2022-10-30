Popularity growing: ‘I’m a Bielema believer’
LINCOLN, Neb. — On Nov. 14, 1981, eighth-grader John Wright’s parents scored half-priced tickets for their family to attend the University of Illinois football team’s game against Indiana.
So the family packed in a car from Oakwood and made the trip to an Illini game for the first time.
As he watched Mike White’s team, which finished the season 7-4, dismantle the Hoosiers in a 35-14 win, something changed for Wright.
“I just fell in love with it,” he said, “and once it’s inside of you, you can’t get it out of you.”
From then on, Wright rarely missed a game, regularly making the drive with his Oakwood football teammate, Brett Harrison.
“I would work in the summertime cutting grass, cutting corn out of beans, whatever it took to buy my tickets,” Wright said.
Forty-one years after attending that first game, Wright set up his tent — plastered with a photo of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium on one side — in a parking lot just outside of the University of Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium on Saturday for the 17th-ranked Illini’s game against the Cornhuskers.
He was once again accompanied by Harrison, along with their wives, Ana Wright and Maria Harrison, and Harrison’s two sons.
Harrison and Wright fell in love with Illinois football during somewhat of a golden age for the Illini. In their first 12 years attending games, the Illini only suffered two losing seasons under White and John Mackovic. The Illini went to the Rose Bowl and Peach Bowl — both of which the Oakwood duo attended, along with nearly every bowl game the Illini have played since.
“(White) had a magnetism,” he said, “just like (Bret) Bielema.”
Bielema’s Illini are on a six-game win streak and leading the Big Ten West division. They’re headed back home to host Michigan State and Purdue in games that likely will draw sellout crowds — a drastic change from Bielema’s early days as coach.
There is more orange and blue on the road, too.
Illinois fans like Wright and Harrison, along with friends and family of players, were scattered throughout the stadium lots that stretch through Lincoln on Saturday.
Scott and Karen Reiman, parents of Illinois tight end Tip Reiman, set up a table with food and drinks in a lot near a highway overpass outside the stadium. For the Reimans, the trip to Lincoln was a short one at eight hours, at least compared to the 14-hour drives they make to Champaign to attend every home game.
The distance wasn’t the only aspect of the game that made the trip a special one. Tip Reiman’s great-grandfather was the radio announcer for the Huskers for several years in the late 1940s and early ‘50s.
“For me, it’s really special,” said Sally Reiman. “My dad used to announce games, and now my grandson is running out onto the field.”
Dave and Jeanette Clark aren’t the seasoned road travelers that the Wrights, Harrisons and Reimans are — despite the fact that they’ve rarely missed a home game in decades, parking their RV outside of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium for large tailgates.
Saturday was their first road trip as a couple, and they made the trip with their daughter, Danielle Fuglsang, and grandsons, Lincoln and Corbin Etter, who they picked up along the way in Des Moines.
“We’ve always talked about going to the away games,” Dave Clark said. “But there was always something else to do. We had never been here, and we thought it was a good idea.”
If the Illini sustain the success of their 7-1 start to the 2022 season, Wright said there will be larger turnout, both at home and on the road.
He fully expects that to happen. As he watches this year’s Illini team, he sees teams he fell in love with.
“It’s starting to feel like that now,” he said. “I want the locals to come back. People really need to buy in now. This is not like a blip on the radar screen. I know that Illinois fans are jaded because they’ve had bad experiences — one good year, two bad years. That’s not going to happen anymore. I’m a Bielema believer.”